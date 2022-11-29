ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Rift at FTC stirs hope for Microsoft’s $69B Activision merger: sources

A rift has emerged at the Federal Trade Commission over Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to acquire Activision — potentially paving the way for the controversial mega-merger to get approved, The Post has learned. At least one Democrat on the four-member panel has recently taken a sympathetic view of the merger, according to a source close to the situation. That, in turn, could create a difficult path for FTC Chair Lina Khan — who according to insiders has eyed Microsoft’s deal as a major target as she looks to burnish her credentials as a trustbuster of Big Tech. Sources said Khan — who...
Albany Herald

OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil

OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue to restrict supply...

