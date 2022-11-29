ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo goes off on officiating after Heat take just 9 free throws in loss to Celtics

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat ended last season with the best record in the Eastern Conference. However, the Heat haven’t yet found that level to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Through 22 games, the Heat have gone 10-12, their latest loss a 134-121 defeat at the hands of the fledging Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum, in particular, had his way with the Heat all night long, as he exploded for a season-high 49 points to lead the way.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

3 key reactions to Lakers huge win vs. Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers (8-12) comfortably defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11), 128-109, on Wednesday, in LA’s final bout before the schedule dramatically ramps up in difficulty. It was their best performance of 2022-23, and it couldn’t come at a better time. In the first matchup between these two Western Conference foes this season, the […] The post 3 key reactions to Lakers huge win vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited

Zion Williamson put on a show for New Orleans Pelicans fans on Wednesday night as he led his team to an impressive 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old was a force throughout the contest and the Raptors simply had no answer for him. NBA Twitter was all for it as they were left […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

