ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

What is catfishing? Safety tips to help keep kids safe

The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police Friday in Riverside apparently drove across the country to meet a teen girl he catfished online, before killing three of her family members, police said. So what is catfishing exactly? Here are some safety tips to help keep kids safe.
KTLA

Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl

Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College

On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
KTLA

Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai.   Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.”   Deputies assigned to […]
OJAI, CA
foxla.com

Amazon holiday shopping deals

Looking for some deals on holiday gifts this Cyber Monday? We're live in Oxnard at Amazon's Fulfillment Center in Oxnard with what's hot and on sale for gift-giving this year.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Riverside catfish murders: Family of 3 killed by ex-Virginia cop warns parents of online dangers

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Loved ones of a slain Riverside family spoke out for the first time since the horrific tragedy and issued a dire warning to parents of children on social media as the investigation continues into the events that led up to an ex-Virginia law enforcement officer driving across the country to meet a teen girl police say he catfished online before killing her mother and grandparents.
RIVERSIDE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist who survived grisly crash details terrifying experience

Stephen Levey was riding his motorcycle along Pacific Coast Highway on November 14 when he was nearly killed in a multi-vehicle crash. Wild footage of the crash captured by Levey's helmet camera shows a truck flying through the air toward him as he sat a red light on PCH and Kanan Dume Road. The truck landed on top of him, sending him to the hospital via helicopter.According to investigators, the truck was broadsided by a driver traveling at extremely high speeds behind the wheel of a Lexus that had run a red light, causing the grisly crash. The driver of that Lexus died at...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy