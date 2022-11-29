ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Dollar General Stock Slumps As Rising Costs Clip Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook

Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings, while cutting its full-year outlook, as transport costs and supply chain disruptions clipped profit margins. Dollar General said earnings for the three months ending on October 28 rose 12% from...
104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse shares get closer to offer price in $2.4 billion cash call

MILAN (Reuters) – Credit Suisse shares fell to a fresh record low on Thursday approaching the offer price of the 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.37 billion) rights issue the loss-making bank needs to help stabilise its finances. By 1019 GMT, Credit Suisse shares fell to as low as 2.667...
104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse’s fund outflows may spark M&A talk – JPMorgan

ZURICH (Reuters) – Continued client outflows at Credit Suisse could spark speculation of a takeover of the embattled Swiss bank and may lead to the partial sale of its domestic unit, analysts at JPMorgan said on Thursday. Credit Suisse has reported steep outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere,...
104.1 WIKY

TSX futures almost flat ahead of November manufacturing data

(Reuters) – Canada’s stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on monthly factory activity to gauge the economy’s health in a high interest-rate environment. December futures on the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:47 a.m. ET., after closing at their...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ

3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds

Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Motley Fool

Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?

LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
104.1 WIKY

IMF chief sees higher chance of global growth below 2% in 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the chance of global growth falling below 2% next year was increasing due to continued effects of the war in Ukraine and simultaneous slowdowns in Europe, China and the United States. Georgieva told the Reuters...
Benzinga

The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt

The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
104.1 WIKY

Salesforce shares tumble after surprise exit of co-CEO Taylor

(Reuters) – Shares of Salesforce Inc sank more than 7% before the bell on Thursday after co-CEO Bret Taylor’s sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders. His departure after just a year in the role coincides with slowing...
Zacks.com

Buy 3 Top-Rated Momentum Stocks Using Driehaus Strategy

SNEX - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners (. ULH - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
104.1 WIKY

BlackRock Investment Institute says not chasing post-Powell rally

LONDON (Reuters) – BlackRock Investment Institute’s (BII) global chief investment strategist said on Thursday the asset manager was not “chasing” the rally in shares seen after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s latest comments. Stock markets have been cheered by comments from Powell on Wednesday that...
tipranks.com

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rallies on Q3 Beat, Solid Forecast

Identity management company Okta crushed analysts’ Q3 expectations and issued robust guidance for the fourth quarter despite macroeconomic challenges. Cybersecurity and identity management company Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) smashed analysts’ third-quarter expectations, reflecting strong execution amid macro uncertainties. The company issued a robust outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Okta stock jumped over 15% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.
104.1 WIKY

Oil edges higher on tight supply, China demand recovery optimism

(Reuters) – Oil prices nosed ahead in early Asian trade on Thursday, lifted by signs of tighter supply and by optimism over a Chinese demand recovery. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $87.02 per barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.71.

