Dollar General Stock Slumps As Rising Costs Clip Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings, while cutting its full-year outlook, as transport costs and supply chain disruptions clipped profit margins. Dollar General said earnings for the three months ending on October 28 rose 12% from...
104.1 WIKY
Credit Suisse shares get closer to offer price in $2.4 billion cash call
MILAN (Reuters) – Credit Suisse shares fell to a fresh record low on Thursday approaching the offer price of the 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.37 billion) rights issue the loss-making bank needs to help stabilise its finances. By 1019 GMT, Credit Suisse shares fell to as low as 2.667...
104.1 WIKY
Credit Suisse’s fund outflows may spark M&A talk – JPMorgan
ZURICH (Reuters) – Continued client outflows at Credit Suisse could spark speculation of a takeover of the embattled Swiss bank and may lead to the partial sale of its domestic unit, analysts at JPMorgan said on Thursday. Credit Suisse has reported steep outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere,...
1 Huge Reason to Love Unilever Stock
Unilever's performance in emerging markets highlights the company's promising long-term prospects.
104.1 WIKY
TSX futures almost flat ahead of November manufacturing data
(Reuters) – Canada’s stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on monthly factory activity to gauge the economy’s health in a high interest-rate environment. December futures on the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 07:47 a.m. ET., after closing at their...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
104.1 WIKY
IMF chief sees higher chance of global growth below 2% in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the chance of global growth falling below 2% next year was increasing due to continued effects of the war in Ukraine and simultaneous slowdowns in Europe, China and the United States. Georgieva told the Reuters...
via.news
Celsius Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Celsius Holdings (CELH), Superior Industries International (SUP), United Rentals (URI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Benzinga
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
104.1 WIKY
Salesforce shares tumble after surprise exit of co-CEO Taylor
(Reuters) – Shares of Salesforce Inc sank more than 7% before the bell on Thursday after co-CEO Bret Taylor’s sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders. His departure after just a year in the role coincides with slowing...
Buy This Dividend Growth Stock and Forget About It
This health insurer's stock performance trounced the S&P 500 index over the last 10 years.
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Zacks.com
Buy 3 Top-Rated Momentum Stocks Using Driehaus Strategy
SNEX - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners (. ULH - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.
104.1 WIKY
BlackRock Investment Institute says not chasing post-Powell rally
LONDON (Reuters) – BlackRock Investment Institute’s (BII) global chief investment strategist said on Thursday the asset manager was not “chasing” the rally in shares seen after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s latest comments. Stock markets have been cheered by comments from Powell on Wednesday that...
tipranks.com
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rallies on Q3 Beat, Solid Forecast
Identity management company Okta crushed analysts’ Q3 expectations and issued robust guidance for the fourth quarter despite macroeconomic challenges. Cybersecurity and identity management company Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) smashed analysts’ third-quarter expectations, reflecting strong execution amid macro uncertainties. The company issued a robust outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Okta stock jumped over 15% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.
104.1 WIKY
Oil edges higher on tight supply, China demand recovery optimism
(Reuters) – Oil prices nosed ahead in early Asian trade on Thursday, lifted by signs of tighter supply and by optimism over a Chinese demand recovery. Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.06%, to $87.02 per barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.71.
Poland's Allegro posts higher profit on return to growth at home
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro (ALEP.WA) reported a rise in third-quarter core profit on Wednesday, driven by recovery in its home market and smaller losses at Mall, the Czech online retailer it acquired earlier this year.
