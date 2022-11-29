Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have the chance to end 2022 as the UFC light heavyweight champion, although it wasn’t supposed to be that way. After Jiri Prochazka relinquished the title due to an injury — which forced him out of the UFC 282 main event with Glover Teixeira, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will meet for the vacant championship in the new headliner of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO