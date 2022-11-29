ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
MMAWeekly.com

Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando

No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev rips Alex Pereira for suggesting he turned down a fight at UFC 283: “Fake belt, fake coach, fake fighter”

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Alex Pereira. ‘Borz’ has been out of the octagon since a submission win over Kevin Holland in September. However, Chimaev wasn’t originally supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ at UFC 279. Originally, he was supposed to face Nate Diaz. However, the fight was scrapped on weigh-in day, as the Chechen badly missed weight.
MMAWeekly.com

Watch Tai Tuivasa viciously KO Augusto Sakai | Video

No. 4 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his UFC 269 knockout win over Augusto Sakai in December 2021. Early in the second round Tuivasa hurt Sakai with a left hand and then unloaded combinations until Sakai was left limp on the canvas. Tuivasa...
MMAmania.com

UFC Orlando predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Thompson vs. Holland

With losses to some of the Welterweight division’s best behind them, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland will look to prove they’re still contenders when they square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. UFC Orlando will also feature Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena and Jack Hermansson’s attempt to slow down the fast-rising Roman Dolidze.
ORLANDO, FL
MMA Fighting

UFC 282 poster released with new main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have the chance to end 2022 as the UFC light heavyweight champion, although it wasn’t supposed to be that way. After Jiri Prochazka relinquished the title due to an injury — which forced him out of the UFC 282 main event with Glover Teixeira, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will meet for the vacant championship in the new headliner of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

PFL Offers Up 3 Million Dollars And A Rolls Royce To Make Cyborg vs. Harrison Fight

PFL is working hard to land Cris Cyborg. Over the last year, the biggest fight that never happened might be the proposed fight between Bellator champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. There has been tension between these two top female fighters for a while now and even though they currently fight in two different promotions both have seemed interested in the bout. Now with Harrison coming off her first loss, things may have changed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy