Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Jake Paul challenged Paddy Pimblett to $1 million bout after the UFC star claimed the creator fixes his fights
Paddy Pimblett accepted Jake Paul's challenge and appears keen to beat him up behind closed doors at UFC HQ in Las Vegas.
Alex Pereira says he offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in light heavyweight bout at UFC 283: ‘Chimaev didn’t want it’
Alex Pereira was aware of Khamzat Chimaev’s callout following his middleweight championship victory at UFC 281 and says that he was ready to take Chimaev up on his offer — with a condition. Pereira stopped longtime rival Israel Adesanya earlier this month in the fifth round to win...
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
Khamzat Chimaev rips Alex Pereira for suggesting he turned down a fight at UFC 283: “Fake belt, fake coach, fake fighter”
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Alex Pereira. ‘Borz’ has been out of the octagon since a submission win over Kevin Holland in September. However, Chimaev wasn’t originally supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ at UFC 279. Originally, he was supposed to face Nate Diaz. However, the fight was scrapped on weigh-in day, as the Chechen badly missed weight.
Jake Paul makes interesting fight offers to Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul had a busy day on social media on Tuesday, as he extended a couple of offers to combat
Sean O'Malley thinks UFC champ Aljamain Sterling would submit Henry Cejudo
When Sean O'Malley gets his shot at the UFC bantamweight title, he envisions it will be against Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is projected to defend the title against the returning Henry Cejudo next, according to Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The pair even faced off during Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event.
Watch Tai Tuivasa viciously KO Augusto Sakai | Video
No. 4 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his UFC 269 knockout win over Augusto Sakai in December 2021. Early in the second round Tuivasa hurt Sakai with a left hand and then unloaded combinations until Sakai was left limp on the canvas. Tuivasa...
Nate Diaz Becomes Free Agent as UFC Contract Ends
The 37-year-old fighter has been with UFC for the past 15 years.
Gilbert Burns won’t insist on callout of ‘liar’ Jorge Masvidal but it’s the fight ‘UFC wants’
Gilbert Burns spent the past few months campaigning for a fight with Jorge Masvidal, but it never materialized. With Masvidal telling MMA Fighting it was never officially offered nor agreed on his side, “Durinho” calls him a “liar.”. Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast...
BKFC’s David Feldman reveals plans to make bid for Nate Diaz after Triller buyout: “I want everybody”
BKFC president David Feldman plans to get make a bid in the Nate Diaz sweepstakes. The Stockton native fought out his UFC contract in September. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in his final bout, ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, causing the promotion to change plans. As a result, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson instead.
UFC Orlando predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Thompson vs. Holland
With losses to some of the Welterweight division’s best behind them, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland will look to prove they’re still contenders when they square off this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. UFC Orlando will also feature Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena and Jack Hermansson’s attempt to slow down the fast-rising Roman Dolidze.
Famed boxing ref admits he 'prolonged the count' in 2000 Manny Pacquiao fight
Manny Pacquiao's career trajectory may have been different if he lost to Nedal Hussein early in his career. One referee admitted he gave the Filipino boxer a helping hand.
UFC 282 poster released with new main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev
Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have the chance to end 2022 as the UFC light heavyweight champion, although it wasn’t supposed to be that way. After Jiri Prochazka relinquished the title due to an injury — which forced him out of the UFC 282 main event with Glover Teixeira, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will meet for the vacant championship in the new headliner of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next. 2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship...
UFC tonight: UFC Orlando, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After returning to their fighting hub of Las Vegas to end November,
Anthony Smith fired back at Conor McGregor following Twitter rant: ‘Different rules apply to him’
Did you have a feud between Conor McGregor and Anthony Smith on your MMA bingo card?. It’s a rivalry we didn’t see coming but aren’t exactly upset it’s happening either. Everything stemmed from comments Smith made while on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping....
PFL Offers Up 3 Million Dollars And A Rolls Royce To Make Cyborg vs. Harrison Fight
PFL is working hard to land Cris Cyborg. Over the last year, the biggest fight that never happened might be the proposed fight between Bellator champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former PFL champion Kayla Harrison. There has been tension between these two top female fighters for a while now and even though they currently fight in two different promotions both have seemed interested in the bout. Now with Harrison coming off her first loss, things may have changed.
