Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?
There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
You've done nothing yet! Kalvin Phillips reveals England's assistant manager Steve Holland gave players a sobering comedown after win over Wales... in an effort to keep the Three Lions grounded ahead of last-16 clash with Senegal
England's jubilant players were given a sobering warning straight after the 3-0 thumping of Wales, with assistant boss Steve Holland telling them they have achieved nothing yet. The clinical second-half performance at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night meant England finished top of Group B with seven points...
Sunderland transfer rumours rated: Ross Stewart to Middlesbrough plus two others
How seriously should Sunderland fans take the rumours linking Ross Stewart with Middlesbrough?
SB Nation
How Would Former Reading Managers Set Up This Squad?
With no club football to think about due to the World Cup break, my mind turned to something random: how would previous Royals managers set up this squad if they were in charge today? What would the Reading side of 2022/23 side look like if Steve Coppell, Jaap Stam or Jose Gomes suddenly rocked up in the dugout?
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
SFGate
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and pointed up to the sky. The England forward had just scored against Wales at the World Cup, starting off a 3-0 victory that sent his team into the round of 16. His celebration, he said, was in...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race
There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021...
Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.
Yardbarker
England star returns home from World Cup due to unexplained personal reasons
England and Arsenal star Ben White has left the Three Lions’ World Cup camp early due to personal reasons and is not expected to return to Qatar before the end of the tournament. White hadn’t featured in any of England’s matches so far, with the Arsenal star being an...
The time has come for Wales to choose between Bale and Ramsey
The defeated Welsh players stood facing their supporters as the Red Wall sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau a final time. The fans acquitted themselves superbly in Qatar. The players, less so. Robert Page admitted Wales had not really shown their true colours often enough. They go home with one point, one goal and as perhaps the poorest of the European contingent.“There were patches when we did show what we are all about, but they were too few and far between,” accepted full-back Connor Roberts. “It’s a little bit disappointing, but for a lot of the players – myself included...
BBC
Scotland v England: 150 years on from the first international football game
Scotland's 7-2 victory in Glasgow in 1878. The Wembley Wizards' 5-1 triumph in 1928. The European record attendance of 149,415 at Hampden Park in 1937. Even England's Jimmy Greaves-inspired 9-3 drubbing of the Auld Enemy in 1961 - all largely forgotten in the mists of time. Other generations will have...
Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford haunts Wales to lead England into World Cup last-16
From the third oldest international fixture, and the sort of win we’ve seen so often, to something completely new. That doesn’t apply to the goalscoring of Marcus Rashford, since this only represents a welcome return to form that Gareth Southgate greeted with a delighted embrace.Rather, England will meet Senegal for the first time ever, after finishing top of the group thanks to an easy 3-0 win over Wales.Aliou Cisse’s resilient team will pose an entirely different type of challenge – or, if you wanted to be harsh, an actual challenge given how supine the Welsh were – and it...
England fans advised to be ‘vigilant’ buying last-minute World Cup tickets
England fans hoping to secure last-minute tickets for the World Cup clash with Senegal have been advised to remain “vigilant” and avoid using touts.Thousands of Three Lions supporters are expected to be in the stands at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar, for the second round clash on Sunday.Tickets for the round of 16 knockout games have been on sale through the official Fifa site for up to 1,000 Qatari riyal, which is around £225.The advice is be vigilant. We are aware that touts are out thereThomas Concannon, FSAThey have been listed as “currently unavailable” although fans have...
BBC
Gillingham: Priestfield Stadium used as security for investment by Brad Galinson
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is being used as security for an investment into the club by businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. It appears a deal could be drawing closer as a 'Registration of a Charge'...
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE
Here is a live draw of the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool will find out who they face as cup holders.
FOX Sports
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — If it was Gareth Bale’s final game for Wales, it ended rather unceremoniously. The Wales captain was substituted at halftime of the team's match against England at the World Cup on Tuesday because of an injury. While it was unclear when Bale was...
World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales
England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
Manchester United To 'Accelerate Talks' For Jeremie Frimpong After FIFA World Cup
Manchester United are preparing to accelerate talks in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong after the World Cup.
Comments / 0