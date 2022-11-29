Read full article on original website
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Phoenix Suns
Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. are listed as probable to play against the Suns on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Devin Booker goes for 51 in three quarters as the Phoenix Suns cruise to 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls
Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored an astonishing 51 points in just three quarters as the Suns dominated the Chicago Bulls 132-113.
ABC30 Fresno
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). "Malik was fantastic," Kings...
Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers in Suns Loss
Time for the Utah Jazz to make some team adjustments.
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters
While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
ABC30 Fresno
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'
LOS ANGELES -- After the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday, eventually losing 116-115 on a buzzer-beating 3 by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard, first-year coach Darvin Ham took the blame. "That falls on me," Ham said...
ABC30 Fresno
Luka Doncic's latest 40-point triple-double leads Mavs past Warriors
DALLAS -- The full list of 40-point triple-doubles in the NBA this season: Luka Doncic 3, the rest of the league 0. "It's getting boring," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Doncic's 41-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist performance in Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. "I mean, let's see something different. Maybe do it with his left hand. I'm just joking.
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
NBA world reacts to Devin Booker’s record-breaking performance
Devin Booker did something no player in NBA history had ever done before in the Phoenix Suns‘ 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Booker scored 51 points while shooting 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 on three-pointers, and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. He becomes the first player in NBA Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Devin Booker’s record-breaking performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
FOX Sports
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game
Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Is Suns' Deandre Ayton an All-Star? He has a chance to keep showing it in the next 5 games
Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton came to Phoenix together as part of the team’s 2018 draft class. He knows the big fella better than anyone on the squad. So when Ayton received his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor Monday, Bridges knew how much it meant to his Suns' teammate from Day 1.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Nuggets beat Rockets, run winning streak to 4
Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Aaron Gordon had 20, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 120-100 on
Yardbarker
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
ABC30 Fresno
Kraken, Kings combine for 17 goals, ending on Andre Burakovsky's OT winner
Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the first six-game winning streak in...
