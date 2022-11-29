ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). "Malik was fantastic," Kings...
Suns' Devin Booker drops 51 points on Bulls in three quarters

While Wednesday night's performance pales in comparison to Booker's 70-point outing in 2017, it'll still go down as one of his best. Booker posted a ridiculous stat line, finishing 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Booker had only nine points after...
Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'

LOS ANGELES -- After the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday, eventually losing 116-115 on a buzzer-beating 3 by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard, first-year coach Darvin Ham took the blame. "That falls on me," Ham said...
Luka Doncic's latest 40-point triple-double leads Mavs past Warriors

DALLAS -- The full list of 40-point triple-doubles in the NBA this season: Luka Doncic 3, the rest of the league 0. "It's getting boring," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after Doncic's 41-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist performance in Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Golden State Warriors. "I mean, let's see something different. Maybe do it with his left hand. I'm just joking.
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
NBA world reacts to Devin Booker’s record-breaking performance

Devin Booker did something no player in NBA history had ever done before in the Phoenix Suns‘ 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Booker scored 51 points while shooting 20-of-25 from the field, 6-of-7 on three-pointers, and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. He becomes the first player in NBA Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Devin Booker’s record-breaking performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suns Vs. Bulls – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak to six on Tuesday as the Chicago Bulls visit. The Bulls are currently 4-11 as they struggle to put together consistent wins early in the season. Phoenix, despite injuries, has thrived throughout the season. Both Cameron Johnson (meniscus) and...
Houston visits Phoenix following Booker's 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns' 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix...
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
Kraken, Kings combine for 17 goals, ending on Andre Burakovsky's OT winner

Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the first six-game winning streak in...
