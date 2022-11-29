Dayton Metro Library to celebrate cantata with visually engaging program

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library’s West Branch ReImagining Works will celebrate with a visually engaging cantata this evening.

From 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm. Tuesday, November 29 the West Branch Library will host the event, according to the library’s website.

There will be an art talk, a video presentation, and a dance performance, all featuring the West Branch ReImagining Works artists.

Artists include Rodney Veal, Susan Brynes, Kevin Harris, Tess Cortes, and Cedric M. Cox.

This event had to be rescheduled after it was originally scheduled for November 1.

