Finalists named for assistant vice chancellor for digital, online learning
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced five finalists for the inaugural role of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Digital and Online Learning. The candidates will visit campus between Dec. 7-13. The finalists, listed by campus visit dates, are:. Dec. 7 — Paul Savory, provost and executive vice president, Colorado State...
Omer publishes in top six accounting journals with former students
Since joining the the College of Business in 2013 as the first Delmar A. Lienemann Sr. Chair of Accounting, Tom Omer has elevated research at Nebraska while guiding doctoral students. Omer joined an elite group of academics who published in all six top accounting journals — with all six co-authored by former students he helped teach and mentor.
Rural Nebraskans voice water quality concerns
Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln — say they are “somewhat concerned,” “concerned” or “very concerned” about contaminants in their water supply impacting their health.
seeks teaching grants proposals by Feb. 1
Proposals are now being accepted for the 2023-24 teaching grants offered by the Center for Transformative Teaching. Proposals are due by Feb. 1. The Pedagogic Intervention grant supports faculty in exploring learning opportunities through experiential and active approaches, the Incubation Fund grant supports any teaching activity designed toward creating Scholarship of Teaching and Learning publications and the Student Faculty Collaboration grant supports the creation of inclusive and innovative pedagogy and course design.
Honors students impact community by leading after-school club
Throughout the school year, Nebraska Honors students host semester-long after-school clubs in the community. Through the program, undergraduate students get paid, experiential learning opportunities that help them develop specific skills while meeting a community need. University Communication and Marketing talked with Spencer Knight, a civil engineering major from North Liberty,...
RSO ROUNDUP: Clothing swap and de-stressing activities top student org events this week
RSO Roundup is a digest of announcements and news submitted by Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) to Next@Nebraska or published on NVolveU. The club will be hosting a Clothing Swap all week from noon to 2 p.m. in Nebraska Union Crib. Drop off lightly used clothing on Monday and Tuesday. Then, pick out as many clothing items as you donated at the swap days on Thursday and Friday. If you do not donate clothes, you can purchase clothes on swap days for $1 per item.
Campus adjusts hours for finals, winter break
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln libraries, health center, dining centers, the unions, recreation centers and campus buses are among the campus locations and services remaining open for students during final exams and the winter break spanning December and January. Here’s a list of all these locations and hours of operation.
‘Parting’ shot
Cole Kalkowski, a senior in mechanical engineering and member of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program, holds his future — a pair of calipers — in his left hand and his passion — an “exploded” digital camera — in his right. Craig Chandler, director of...
Theatrix presents ‘Somewhere: A Primer for the End of Days’
Theatrix, the student-run theatre company in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, presents “Somewhere: A Primer for the End of Days” by Marisela Treviño Orta through Dec. 4. The plot follows Cassandra, an entomologist and her brother, Alexander, as they prepare to follow the migration...
‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ opera is Dec. 10
The tradition continues when the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Opera presents two performances of the holiday classic, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” on Dec. 10. Performances are at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, which is located on the first floor of the Temple Building at 12th and R streets on City Campus.
