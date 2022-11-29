RSO Roundup is a digest of announcements and news submitted by Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) to Next@Nebraska or published on NVolveU. The club will be hosting a Clothing Swap all week from noon to 2 p.m. in Nebraska Union Crib. Drop off lightly used clothing on Monday and Tuesday. Then, pick out as many clothing items as you donated at the swap days on Thursday and Friday. If you do not donate clothes, you can purchase clothes on swap days for $1 per item.

15 HOURS AGO