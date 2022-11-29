Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Ben Simmons leaves game with left knee soreness
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons left Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness.
Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions
The Dallas Mavericks (10-10) will square off against the Detroit Pistons (5-18) on Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The...
Mazzulla has high praise for Griffin after win over Hornets
Blake Griffin's days of Slam Dunk Contests and All-Star Games are over, but he showed Monday he still has plenty left in the tank. The 14-year NBA veteran turned back the clock in the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. He threw down a one-handed alley-oop dunk that sent all of those in attendance at TD Garden -- including the C's bench -- into a frenzy.
Charlotte missed a free throw, fumbled around, and still drained a ridiculous buzzer-beater to shock Davidson
If, at first, you don’t succeed, try, try again. The Charlotte men’s basketball team learned that valuable lesson during a ridiculous finish during its Tuesday night tilt with Davidson. With 12 seconds to go down a point, the 49ers attempted a free throw to tie the game. It...
