The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction get heavy on new single ‘Show Me Your God’
The Amity Affliction know how to finish a year on a high note. 2021 saw the metalcore band release the packed EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue, while they’re closing this year with the heaving new single ‘Show Me Your God’. The track is the first one from...
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
Complex
De La Soul Collaborator Don Newkirk Dead at 56
Don Newkirk, perhaps best known for his collaborations with legendary hip-hop acts like De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Prince Paul, has passed away at the age of 56. Rahiem of the Furious Five confirmed the news on Saturday in a post on Facebook, although a cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Complex
Bobby Shmurda Threatens YoungBoy Never Broke Again Amid Online Back-and-Forth
Bobby Shmurda has issued a threat to YoungBoy Never Broke Again after the pair went back-and-forth over comments Rowdy Rebel made on a podcast. In a pair of posts on his Instagram Story, per HipHopDX, YoungBoy referred to Shmurda as “von Shmurda” and a “slave.” “I thought you was a fan,” he wrote. “Go make a hit. I just want to be friends. … Well talking violent. Help me keep the peace or just stay fara way slave.”
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons: "Everything Vinnie Vincent did sounded like Yngwie Malmsteen on crack"
Kiss's always-colorful bassist reflects on how he and Paul Stanley wrestled with the band's identity – and Vinnie Vincent's unorthodox, fleet-fingered ideas – on Creatures of the Night, 40 years on. The passing of time has proved fruitful for Kiss' 1982 heavy metal hammer, Creatures of the Night....
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
Gladys Knight Scripted Series In The Works With Cineflix
EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul who recorded hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” is gearing up for a scripted mini-series about her life. Knight has teamed up with Cineflix Productions to develop the series and she will exec produce through her Empress of Soul Productions banner. It’s suggested that the project could run similar to The Crown, taking on different periods of Knight’s life. If the project progresses, Knight would become the latest soul legend to have a series set around her; Cynthia Erivo starred as Aretha Franklin in the third iteration of...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen names his favorite guitar player right now
“He manages to work in the catchiest melodies. His melodic sensibility is one of my favorite things about his playing,” the Mammoth WVH frontman explained of his pick. It goes without saying that Wolfgang Van Halen is one the today’s standout six-stringers, inspiring countless aspiring electric guitar players who would all comfortably call the Mammoth WVH frontman their favorite guitarist of the year.
Carlos Vives sends Shakira a positive message following Pique break up
A few weeks ago, Carlos Vives made headlines when he changed the lyrics of the song “La Bicicleta” to support Shakira. In an interview with HOLA! TV, he explained why he made that decision and the public’s reaction. RELATED: Shakira shares emotional video helping with his...
Complex
Cardi B Calls Out Comedian Nicole Arbour After She Criticizes Content of Offset’s Music Following Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B has taken issue with Canadian comedian and YouTuber Nicole Arbour after she shared an insensitive tweet about Offset. Arbour appeared to take issue with Offset releasing music with violent lyrics. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up,” she wrote, referring to the recent murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. “Not a single thing was learned.”
msn.com
Billie Eilish has started working on next album
Billie Eilish has revealed she and her brother Finneas have started writing songs for her next album. During her sixth annual time capsule interview with Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer revealed that she and her songwriting partner were working on her third studio album and the follow-up to 2021's Happier Than Ever.
Complex
‘Tunnel Vision’: Ja Rule Takes a Look Back as He Starts a New Personal Era
From 1999-2003 Ja Rule was among the biggest rappers on Earth, alongside his Murder Inc. (supergroup that never was) cohort of Jay-Z and DMX. The Hollis kid’s trajectory was fairly stunning, introducing himself with a stellar but very safe late ’90s traditional New York Def Jam rap album in Venni Vetti Vecci before hitting on the Murder Inc. Records sound Ja broke with his second album, Rule 3:36 and the pop classics “Put It on Me” and “Between Me and You.” Ja was uniquely situated, with a melodic, pop-friendly approach to rap at the very moment rap went pop, and became mainstream and commercial in a way it never had been before, and changed rap as we know it.
Complex
Future Drops “712PM” Video Directed by Travis Scott
The opening track off Future’s latest album I Never Liked You has received the music video treatment, as Pluto shares the visual for “712PM.”. Directed by Travis Scott, “712PM” follows the previously released videos for I Never Liked You cuts “Worst Day,” “Wait For U,” “Puffin on Zootiez,” “Holy Ghost,” “Love You Better,” “I’m Dat N***a,” and “Massaging Me.”
Bob Dylan and His Tour Manager Had an ‘Explosive and Violent’ Falling out Over a Coffee Shop
Bob Dylan was friends for his tour manager for years. They had a falling out when a Dylan-owned coffee shop didn't perform well.
guitar.com
“I have three more records in the can” NOFX’s Fat Mike on why the band’s final tour is far from the end for the punk legends
Fat Mike doesn’t give a fuck today. When the NOFX leader and bassist joins our Zoom call, his manager’s operating his laptop and he’s got his bare feet up on the table, right in front of the camera. When he leans forward to talk, he divulges he recently moved to Las Vegas. When we ask why, he flippantly quips: “Addiction to drugs, gambling and sex.”
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
