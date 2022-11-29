ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter

George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!

Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
ALABAMA STATE
Boxing Scene

Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight

Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
Boxing Scene

'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBC Flyweight Title Fight Eyed For March 2023

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez can enjoy a modest holiday celebration ahead of eyeing a second divisional title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached between the respective camps of San Antonio’s Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez for their ordered WBO flyweight title fight. Eddie Hearn—whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Rodriguez along with Teiken Promotions—revealed a targeted time frame of March for the bout, with the proposed deal allowing all parties to avoid a purse bid hearing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act

Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight

Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
Boxing Scene

Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator

Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
TAMPA, FL
Boxing Scene

Wilder's Manager Eager To Strike Joshua Deal, Holds Nose on Joshua-Whyte Rematch

Shelly Finkel, the co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says his client is ready and willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has heavy interest in that fight - but he wants the British star to have a comeback bout first. Joshua has dropped decisions...
worldboxingnews.net

Efe Ajagba pitted against WBC bridgerweight champ Oscar Rivas

The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
VERONA, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis: “He knows I’m coming”

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson says the ONLY reason Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has suddenly started mentioning his name on social media is because he’s got two fights lined up against Hector Luis Garcia and Ryan Garcia in 2023. The unbeaten #2 WBO, #3 WBC, #5 IBF, and...

