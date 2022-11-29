ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
rolling out

Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand

Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3

The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!    Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon

Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
Essence

Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Popculture

'RHOA' Alum Weds in Lavish Georgia Ceremony

Porsha Williams is a married woman again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed her fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's culture with a Nigerian ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes will be the first of two weddings. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

