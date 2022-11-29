Read full article on original website
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN on Social MediaBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams wore 7 different bridal looks for her two-day wedding ceremony to Simon Guobadia
The reality star wed Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian ceremony on Friday and in an American ceremony Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live, And It’s Not What We Expected
Porsha and Simon Guobadia caused quite a stir when they announced their engagement in early 2021.
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand
Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Get Married Again!
Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share photos from her second wedding ceremony to her new hubby, Simon Guobadia.
We Went To Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Wedding & Here Are All The Details! [WATCH]
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot over the holiday weekend and Da Brat attended the two-day event and shared details!
Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa Split? See Breakup Clues
Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have confused viewers with their rollercoaster romance; however, fans are convinced the pair have seemingly split for good! Keep reading to find out clues on why fans think Kalani and Asuelu have split. When...
bravotv.com
You Need to Hear What Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Told an RHOP Producer About Her Taste in Men
The RHOP cast member shares details on her dating life and what her kids are up to these days. Gizelle Bryant is “pretty, petty, and always sitting on ready” whenever The Real Housewives of Potomac cast throws shade her way. However, there are three leading ladies in Gizelle’s life who always seem to keep her on her toes.
bravotv.com
Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3
The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'
Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself! Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon
Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
Essence
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals Her TLC Future Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘I Made a Promise’
Not going anywhere. Christine Brown revealed her future as a star on the hit TLC show Sister Wives following her November 2021 split from Kody Brown, telling Entertainment Tonight that she plans on seeing the show to the finishing line. “I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that...
Popculture
'RHOA' Alum Weds in Lavish Georgia Ceremony
Porsha Williams is a married woman again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed her fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's culture with a Nigerian ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes will be the first of two weddings. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."
‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent
Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt. News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison. RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s...
