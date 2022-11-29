RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — The Salvation Army is urging people to sign up to ring bells for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. Amanda Jahn is the Salvation Army Service Representative for several Northwoods counties. She says kettles with ringers at them always collect more donations. “What I like about bell ringing is that you get to see, meet all types of people. You get to hear the stories of how the Salvation Army has helped them or family members in the past. It just makes me want to do it more.”

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO