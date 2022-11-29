Read full article on original website
Central Wisconsin axe throwers to compete for world championship this weekend
PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The World Axe Throwing Championships are being held in Appleton this weekend. Many of the throwers gathered in Plover for final practice rounds. “You’re going up against the best,” said Chris Adams, a championship contestant from Plover. “It’s really good to get that pressure feeling on now before we head over there.”
Tuesday High School Scoreboard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — There were a number of high school games postponed by the weather on Tuesday night. Here are some scores of games that were played:
Rhinelander builds new ‘Youth Plaza’ and skate park
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Rhinelander community is on its way to building a youth plaza and skate park. It’s been an effort led by teens and young adults that formed the Over It group with assistance from ArtStart and the City of Rhinelander. Now, a national initiative...
Wisconsin Rapids Man Identified as Montana John Doe, Case Being Investigated as Homicide
RED LODGE, MT (WSAU) — Investigators and forensic scientists have determined that human remains found more than 20 years ago in Montana came from a Wisconsin Rapids man. According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s office, skull and bone fragments found along Highway 212 in 2004 belong to Rogers “Roger” Lee Elis. Scientists in Texas recently used advanced forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a DNA profile of the victim, which was run against a nationwide genealogical database.
Wausau School Administrators Present “Plan A” Restructuring Model
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It wasn’t a firm plan or final model by any stretch, but it is a starting point for discussion. The Wausau School Administration team presented what they called the “Plan A” elementary restructuring model to the school board on Tuesday. But the only thing that was decided during the meeting was this wouldn’t be the only plan, and more discussion is needed.
Salvation Army holds red kettle duel
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A group of Salvation Army bell-ringers decided to further their efforts with a friendly competition. It was staff versus advisory board ringing the bells to see who could raise the most money in two hours. The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser...
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Going Home After Surgery
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion is coming home after recovering from a difficult surgery. Brandon Brzeczkowski went to a Milwaukee Burn Center on Nov. 16 to have skin grafting on his legs done. Brzeczkowski was one of...
Pedestrian Killed in Marathon County Crash Monday
TOWN OF EASTON, WI (WSAU) — Officers have released the name of the 31-year-old woman who was killed in a crash Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec of Marshfield was struck as she was walking in the southbound lane of County Road J near the intersection with County Road Z.
Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Aggressive Grandparent Scam in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man accused of duping thousands of dollars from several residents in Marathon County and elsewhere in Central Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges of theft and false representation. William Comfort is facing three felony counts for theft of between $10,000...
Wausau Man Facing Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A 36-year-old Wausau man is one of two people arrested in connection with a meth ring. Devin Needham is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday. A second man, 30-year-old Ari Lor of Appelton, was also indicted.
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
Salvation Army needs more bellringers
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — The Salvation Army is urging people to sign up to ring bells for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. Amanda Jahn is the Salvation Army Service Representative for several Northwoods counties. She says kettles with ringers at them always collect more donations. “What I like about bell ringing is that you get to see, meet all types of people. You get to hear the stories of how the Salvation Army has helped them or family members in the past. It just makes me want to do it more.”
Names Released in Fatal Portage County Shooting
TOWN OF AMHERST, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident in Amherst. The victim has been identified as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks. Officers say he was visiting a relative in the home on Yellow Brick Road at about 12:30 AM Sunday.
Holiday lights display opens in Rhinelander this Friday
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Hodag Park’s holiday lights festival kicks off Friday in Rhinelander. Volunteers have been working for weeks to decorate the park in thousands of Christmas lights. Don Hoppe is President of Lights of the Northwoods. He says this year’s event will be brighter than ever,...
Wausau Man Enters Plea In Son’s Drug Death
WAUSAU WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Wausau man facing reckless homicide charges in the death of his son has entered a no contest plea to the charge. Roderick Schultz, 55, entered that plea in Marathon County Court on Monday to one count of first-degree reckless homicide while delivering drugs. A second reckless homicide charge, along with a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia, were dropped but read in.
Lavergne Sentenced for Taking Vehicle, Drug Charges Dismissed
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who jumped from a second-story hotel window as officers were confronting him regarding a drug investigation has been given a withheld probation sentence for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lawrence Lavergne was in court on Monday where he entered...
Jail time ordered in child-neglect death
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – A Lincoln County man was sentenced to 5-years in jail for the death of a 15-month old boy. Cody Robertson, 26, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child neglect resulting in death. The child had methamphetamine in his system and was covered with sores...
