Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
GBP/EUR Up By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:16 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.158% up from its 52-week low and 4.931% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Powerhouse US dollar is about to see its biggest monthly loss in more than a decade on expectations for a less hawkish Fed
The US dollar has soared this year but is on pace for its largest monthly loss since 2010. In November, it has fallen 4.2% against a basket of currencies, according to the WSJ Dollar Index. Still, the greenback remains up more than 10% on the year after hawkish Fed policy...
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,010.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16761, 99.99% below its average volume of 12719029242.41. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,863.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 5862051331.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
CBOE Slides By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.61% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.88. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.81% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 7.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news
Novavax Stock Drops By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 28.98% in 10 sessions from $23.22 at 2022-11-15, to $16.49 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
via.news
NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,204.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index has...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
msn.com
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
