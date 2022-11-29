ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,415.30. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.52% up from its 52-week low and 11.48% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

GBP/EUR Up By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:16 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.158% up from its 52-week low and 4.931% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
via.news

Platinum Futures Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,010.70. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16761, 99.99% below its average volume of 12719029242.41. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,501.78. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.03% up from its 52-week low and 7.32% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Palladium Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,863.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 42, 99.99% below its average volume of 5862051331.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

IBOVESPA Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.35% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,486.01. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.07% up from its 52-week low and 7.52% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

CBOE Slides By 4% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.61% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 1 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.88. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.81% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.31 and 7.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22.63.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.52% for the last session’s close. At 14:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,793.00. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 586199310, 81.19% below its average volume of 3117940066.27. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
via.news

Novavax Stock Drops By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 28.98% in 10 sessions from $23.22 at 2022-11-15, to $16.49 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.924% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9241% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.49. As eurozone inflation takes center stage, Eur/jpy sees gains exceeding 143.50. In the Asian session, the EUR/JPY currency pair extended its recovery beyond...
via.news

NYSE FANG Down Momentum With A 13% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 13.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,581.98. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.82% up from its 52-week low and 0.65% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 29 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,204.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Investing in the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index has...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 3.21% for the last session’s close. At 15:09 EST on Wednesday, 30 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,336.68. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 3632621000, 39.99% below its average volume of 6053903126.31. NASDAQ Composite Range. About...
msn.com

Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy