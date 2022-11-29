ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police warn of growing cybercrime targeting children

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oUwW_0jQjqm4700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning about a growing cybercrime that targets children.

Officers stated in a Twitter post that they are investigating more cases of “Sextortion” which is where criminals try to extort their victims by threatening to publicly reveal their sexual activity.

Police said they are teaming up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a cyber tipline for victims to report crimes.

For more information on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children HERE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trial date rescheduled for man accused in death of Las Vegas boy

Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street. A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report. Health District reports...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘Don’t hit Santa,’ Sunrise Hospital directs intoxicated and distracted driving prevention at teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel and killing another driver early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. It’s the most recent example of reckless teenage driving that officials hope to avoid more of. Those efforts include demonstrating the real-world dangers of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy