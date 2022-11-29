The Indiana Pacers are 12-8 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the NBA season. Part of this run is based on the fact that 26-year-old center Myles Turner is in the midst of a career year through 20 games. That’s all great, and many fans might say it’s time for the Pacers’ trade strategy to be that of buyers (or at least holders), not sellers. However, there are still 62 games to go. This means there is a lot of time for the Pacers to fall back to earth, and a lot of time for desperate, big-market franchises like the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers to become less desperate one way or the other. That’s why sooner rather than later is the time for a Pacers’ Myles Turner trade.

19 HOURS AGO