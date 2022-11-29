ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Pacers player who must be traded soon

The Indiana Pacers are 12-8 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the NBA season. Part of this run is based on the fact that 26-year-old center Myles Turner is in the midst of a career year through 20 games. That’s all great, and many fans might say it’s time for the Pacers’ trade strategy to be that of buyers (or at least holders), not sellers. However, there are still 62 games to go. This means there is a lot of time for the Pacers to fall back to earth, and a lot of time for desperate, big-market franchises like the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers to become less desperate one way or the other. That’s why sooner rather than later is the time for a Pacers’ Myles Turner trade.
Post Register

Titans rookie doesn't listen to talk comparing him to Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Treylon Burks has been compared to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown from the moment Tennessee drafted him using the selection gained in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia. It's a heavier topic of conversation as the Titans (7-4) prepare to visit Brown and...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy