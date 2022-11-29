Read full article on original website
MSSU men prepare to host #1 Northwest Missouri in MIAA opener
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) The Missouri Southern men will open MIAA conference play on Thursday night, hosting #1 Northwest Missouri State. The Lions have won four straight games after an 0-2 start to grab some momentum before facing the undefeated Bearcats. “It feels good. We’re playing at a good...
Lamar aims to bring home program’s 9th state championship
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) The Lamar Tigers will face Blair Oaks for the Missouri Class 2 state championship on Friday in Columbia. The Tigers are coming off a big 56-14 win over Seneca in the state semifinals. “Our kids started fast. I would say it was definitely some of...
MSSU women climb into top-5 in national rankings
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is in the top-5 in the nation for the first time in program history. The Lions are #5 in the latest WBCA Division II poll released on Tuesday afternoon. Missouri Southern is 7-0 to begin the season, and will...
Carl Junction advances to CJ Classic championship with win over Springdale
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – (WATCH) Carl Junction tops Springdale 62-58 to advance to the CJ Classic tournament championship. Destiny Buerge leads the way for Carl Junction with 25 points. Kyle Scott (15 pts) and Klohe Burk (11 pts) were also in double figures, while Dezi Williams adds 9. COPYRIGHT...
Curtis Earl Morris
Curtis Earl Morris, 53, a resident of Fairland, Oklahoma passed away Maple Healthcare and Rehab in Fairland, Oklahoma on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Curtis was born December 22, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma to Roy and Erma Morris (Green). Curtis worked in construction throughout his life. Preceding Curtis in passing are his parents, Roy and Erma Green.
Kentucky Fried Chicken on W. 7th, weeks away from opening in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken returns to Joplin in 2023. Located in the 2600 block of West 7th. It is adjacent west to Murphy’s USA. In past years Joplin had numerous KFC locations, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. The new building is framed and banners are now up encouraging future team...
News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Carl Junction and its upcoming Christmas parade
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Cavanaugh Studyvin stops by our studio to talk about the upcoming Christmas parade in the city. Hosted by the Carl Junction Lions Club — the theme for the parade is “a small-town Christmas.” If you’d like to attend the parade it is on December 4th at 2 PM on Carl Junction’s Main Street.
Lake Fort Scott: Water Level Will Drop Slowly
Even though we have had some rain over the last couple of weeks the river, Cedar Creek, and Rock Creek water levels are dropping to levels that is posing a problem to our city water supply. We will have to start taking water from Lake Fort Scott starting this morning/early...
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
Anderson, Pineville men killed, injured in shooting
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS (KY3) - Police responded to a residence at 2400 Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting on Monday. Officers began lifesaving measures but two men, Jeremy Murphy (47, Anderson, Mo) and Craig Guinn (59, Pineville, Mo) died at the scene. Seth Guinn (27, Pineville, Mo) was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo and remains in critical condition.
Man, 20, killed in Jasper Co. crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was killed after pulling into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Emmanuel I. Lovell, 20, of Sarcoxie, was driving a 2013 Fiat with a passenger — Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie — on Missouri State Highway 37 on Nov. 29. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
170 pounds of Meth located, I-44 traffic stop
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding a large drug haul. They release a few images of ‘K9 James’ who serves the Troop along with 170 pounds of Meth he recently assisted in locating. Missouri State Highway Patrol ‘K9 James’ and 170 pounds of meth, November 2022. Troop D says, “out of...
Two People Die In Baxter Springs Shooting
Two people have died and a third person is in serious condition after a shooting in Baxter Springs. According to Chief Brian Henderson, the call came into Baxter Springs dispatch just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday; the caller reported gunshots inside a residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Henderson says life-saving measures were started, but two of the three passed away at the scene. The third victim is in serious condition in a Joplin hospital. No names have been released due to pending notifications of next of kin, however, 41-year-old Kyle Butts, of Independence MO, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges.
Portion of Navy sub to be built in Joplin
KSNF/KODE — Undersea warfare experts at Boeing will continue supporting extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), which will be expected to undertake long-endurance missions to deploy sensors or other UUVs. Officials of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington announced an $11.6 million order to the Boeing Defense, Space...
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
JPD ensured Christmas Parade safety
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Department ensures safety ahead of Christmas Parade. Parades all over the four states will be taking place, and with Joplin’s Christmas Parade coming up soon and JPD is ensuring that it will be safe. “Outline the details such as parade routes, entry and...
Man wanted for domestic battery in Parsons, police chase
Parsons Police are looking for a man wanted after a domestic battery incident and police chase. If you see Joshua Cole Sharp, do not approach, or try to detain him, but call the Parsons Police Dispatch at 620-421-7060.
