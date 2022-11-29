Two people have died and a third person is in serious condition after a shooting in Baxter Springs. According to Chief Brian Henderson, the call came into Baxter Springs dispatch just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday; the caller reported gunshots inside a residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Henderson says life-saving measures were started, but two of the three passed away at the scene. The third victim is in serious condition in a Joplin hospital. No names have been released due to pending notifications of next of kin, however, 41-year-old Kyle Butts, of Independence MO, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail pending formal charges.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO