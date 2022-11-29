ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal with Clevinger

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract. The team announced the deal on Sunday. Clevinger will make $8 million in 2023, and there is a mutual $12 million option for 2024 that includes a $4 million buyout.
