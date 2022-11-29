ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Lakers blow 17-point lead in 4th quarter, lose to Pacers at buzzer

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpB41_0jQjpaRC00

Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points with 14 assists and Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115 on Monday night.

LeBron James had just given the Lakers a 115-113 lead with 20.9 seconds remaining when the Pacers got two chances at a go-ahead 3-pointer, the first from Myles Turner with 5.6 seconds left. Haliburton grabbed the rebound and found Nembhard, who nailed a 25-footer as time expired.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points for the Pacers, while Aaron Nesmith had 16 points. Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, while Buddy Hield also added 15 points.

Anthony Davis scored 25 points for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 24 off the bench. James had 21 for Los Angeles, which entered with five victories in its past six games.

Davis contributed 13 rebounds and six assists after missing a victory Saturday over the San Antonio Spurs with a bruised left calf. Austin Reaves had 13 points for Los Angeles, while Troy Brown Jr. had 10 rebounds.

The Lakers opened a double-digit lead for the first time at 71-61 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter after a floating jumper from Dennis Schroder. Los Angeles carried a 93-84 lead into the fourth quarter after leading by as many as 14 in the third.

After the Lakers took a 101-84 lead with 9:59 remaining, the Pacers went on a 10-0 run to pull within 101-94 with 7:38 remaining. Indiana later went on a 13-3 run to pull within 110-109 with 2:11 remaining.

After Indiana tied it at 113-113 with 39.8 seconds remaining on a Haliburton layup, James made a shot inside for a 115-113 Lakers lead.

Hield has gone 2 of 15 from 3-point range over the past two games as the Pacers improved to 1-1 at the start of a seven-game road trip through the Western Conference.

After missing six games because of injury this month, including five because of a groin strain, James went to the locker room six minutes into the game when he rolled his left ankle. He returned in the second quarter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley has vulgar message for Deandre Ayton after suspension

Where Frank Sinatra would say, “Regrets, I’ve had a few,” Patrick Beverley would instead say, “Regrets, I have none.”. Speaking this week on his podcast for Barstool Sports, the Los Angelers Lakers guard Beverley offered a vulgar message for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Beverley just completed the three-game suspension he received from the NBA for shoving Ayton in the back during the Lakers-Suns game on Nov. 22 (video here).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Bol Bol Was Worth the Hype—and the Wait

Bol Bol became something of a mythical figure during his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Dubbed “Inspector Gadget” and “a human cheat code” thanks to his unique blend of size, versatility, and technique, many considered the 7-foot-2 forward a tick up on the evolutionary scale—the walking embodiment of positionless basketball. But as the years went on, Bol’s special abilities would surface only occasionally, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the prospect’s purported otherworldly potential.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus

To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy