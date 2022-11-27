Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
checkoutdfw.com
Check out all of the amazing decorative trees you’ll get to see at Tour of Trees in McKinney
This holiday season you can see some of the most dressed up trees in all of North Texas featured in professionally decorated model homes in one of McKinney’s most unique communities. The annual Tour of Trees is back again at Trinity Falls, a 2,000-acre community in McKinney. The event...
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Yung Nation, Dallas Hip-Hop’s Most Consistent Duo, Want to 'Make the World Boogie Again'
For the past decade, the members of Dallas duo Yung Nation have been regarded as local legends by those who know their history, and they'll seize any moment to remind D/FW fans what they’ve done for the city’s rap culture. Fooly Faime and B. Reed are older now,...
checkoutdfw.com
4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney
There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Lake Highlands debuts at No. 15 in first regular season MaxPreps Top 25
The defending national champion Duncanville has already defeated four ranked opponents in their first five contests, including signature early season victories over top 10 opponents Columbus (Miami) 62-59 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 59-57. The Panthers have clearly built the strongest resume to this point in the season and will have the opportunity to reclaim their spot atop the rankings against top-ranked Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Dec. 16 at the Hoopfest in Paradise.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Dollar Store Shooting…Is It Murder?
A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Highest-paying business jobs in Dallas
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
aisd.net
It Pays to Sub in Arlington ISD
Alyssa Gilmore was born to be a teacher. “My bedroom was set up as a classroom starting in kindergarten,” she said. “One side was a whiteboard, and one side was a chalkboard and my grandma gave me this old student desk. I had chalkboard paint on my wall, and I’d use that as a chalkboard. Teachers would give me their extra worksheets, and I’d go home and play with them. I’ve always loved it.”
fox4news.com
Suspicious package at Klyde Warren Park temporarily closes streets
DALLAS - Dallas police temporarily blocked off the area around Klyde Warren Park to investigate a suspicious package on Monday afternoon. SKY 4 spotted multiple police cars in the area blocking some streets around the park. Dallas police later gave an update that the package did not present a danger...
Fort Worth boy wounded in drive-by shooting
A boy is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. The first 911 call came in just before 8:30 p.m. saying the caller’s son had just been shot.
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
Several shootings reported in Dallas over the holiday weekend
A woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital because of gunfire at an east Dallas strip shopping center on North Buckner near I-30. Sunday morning, two of the victims were found in the parking lot.
fox4news.com
Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
Fort Worth ISD claims they are overwhelmed with the number of sick students
Cook Children’s pediatricians, including the Urgent Care Centers, say so many parent are requesting doctor’s notes to submit for school absences that the Fort Worth ISD had to update parents and families of the District’s absentee policy.
dallasexpress.com
Multiple Sunday Homicides Jack up Dallas Murder Rate
A recent string of homicides has officially made November a more lethal month than October, as three killings over the weekend continued the upward trajectory of the city’s murder rate. As of Sunday, November 27, 12 street murders have been logged by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), a 100%...
fox26houston.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
Comments / 0