ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
checkoutdfw.com

4 hidden gems you can take advantage of through the City of McKinney

There are a variety of services the City of McKinney has for residents that many may not be aware of. You could call them hidden gems of city services. From book drop-off locations to the ability to reserve a trailer from the city, here are four things you should know you can do through the City of McKinney:
MCKINNEY, TX
MaxPreps

High school basketball rankings: Lake Highlands debuts at No. 15 in first regular season MaxPreps Top 25

The defending national champion Duncanville has already defeated four ranked opponents in their first five contests, including signature early season victories over top 10 opponents Columbus (Miami) 62-59 and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 59-57. The Panthers have clearly built the strongest resume to this point in the season and will have the opportunity to reclaim their spot atop the rankings against top-ranked Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) on Dec. 16 at the Hoopfest in Paradise.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Dollar Store Shooting…Is It Murder?

A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions

Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
aisd.net

It Pays to Sub in Arlington ISD

Alyssa Gilmore was born to be a teacher. “My bedroom was set up as a classroom starting in kindergarten,” she said. “One side was a whiteboard, and one side was a chalkboard and my grandma gave me this old student desk. I had chalkboard paint on my wall, and I’d use that as a chalkboard. Teachers would give me their extra worksheets, and I’d go home and play with them. I’ve always loved it.”
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Suspicious package at Klyde Warren Park temporarily closes streets

DALLAS - Dallas police temporarily blocked off the area around Klyde Warren Park to investigate a suspicious package on Monday afternoon. SKY 4 spotted multiple police cars in the area blocking some streets around the park. Dallas police later gave an update that the package did not present a danger...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Deadly shooting leads to Fort Worth police chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - A deadly shooting led to a police chase in east Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Fort Worth police said they found two gunshot victims in a field near Cobb Park in the southern part of the city. One victim died and the other was taken to the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Lancaster Road

The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Multiple Sunday Homicides Jack up Dallas Murder Rate

A recent string of homicides has officially made November a more lethal month than October, as three killings over the weekend continued the upward trajectory of the city’s murder rate. As of Sunday, November 27, 12 street murders have been logged by the Dallas Police Department (DPD), a 100%...
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy