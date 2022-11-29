To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Six weeks ago, Syracuse had its best start since 1987. No one expected SU to be undefeated, yet it climbed into the top 15 nationally. But the Orange lost their momentum just as fast as they built it, dealing with constant injuries and a lack of consistent offense en route to a five-game losing streak. They rebounded this past weekend against a poor BC team, and now have a few weeks to prepare for their first bowl game since 2018.

