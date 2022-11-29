Read full article on original website
Film Review: How Syracuse snapped its losing streak in 4th quarter comeback
Syracuse did just enough on Saturday to earn its first winning season in four years. After Boston College's opening drive in the fourth quarter, the Orange's deficit increased to 11 points. But 224 yards of total offense, four touchdowns and a crucial turnover helped SU fight back in a 32-23 win, ending a five-game losing streak to finish the regular season 7-5.
What to know about Syracuse’s Elite 8 opponent Vermont
Giona Leibold's 83rd-minute goal against Cornell gave Syracuse a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015 — the year the Orange advanced to the Final Four. Both two tournament wins this year have been one-goal matches with clutch goals at the end of regulation or in overtime.
Observations from SU’s 87-78 loss to Purdue: Teisha Hyman dominates, depth struggles
The first time Syracuse played a Big Ten opponent this year, the Orange coughed up a huge double-digit lead that lasted up until the midpoint of the third quarter. A fourth quarter collapse led to its first loss of the season, falling to Penn State 82-69.
Purdue’s 54 points inside fends off Syracuse’s comeback
Asia Strong made her fourth 3-pointer with less than three minutes to go, cutting a once 21-point Purdue lead to six. But on the other end, just like she had all game, Lasha Petree scored driving into the right lane, earning an and-one and pushing away a potential Orange comeback.
SU’s special teams unit succeeds in young 2022 season
With Syracuse tied 2-2 against St. Lawrence early in the second period, Sarah Marchand pulled down an attacker and was called for a holding penalty. Syracuse faced a man-down situation for the second time in the game.
2 Syracuse players earn weekly CHA honors
After back-to-back wins against Post over the weekend, two Syracuse players earned College Hockey America honors. Junior forward Sarah Thompson won CHA Forward of the Week for the second time, while freshman Maya D'Arcy won Defenseman of the Week. Both were key contributors in Syracuse's wins, outscoring Post 16-1 over the two-game stretch.
Football roundtable: Beat writers review SU’s up, then down 2022 season
Six weeks ago, Syracuse had its best start since 1987. No one expected SU to be undefeated, yet it climbed into the top 15 nationally. But the Orange lost their momentum just as fast as they built it, dealing with constant injuries and a lack of consistent offense en route to a five-game losing streak. They rebounded this past weekend against a poor BC team, and now have a few weeks to prepare for their first bowl game since 2018.
Beat writers predict dominant win for No. 16 Illinois
Syracuse dropped to 3-3 with a home loss to Bryant last Saturday as the Bulldogs connected on a floater in the final seconds to escape the JMA Wireless Dome in a stunning win. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half, and fellow first-year Justin Taylor came off the bench, dropping a career-high 25 points in 26 minutes. Benny Williams, stricken with a sickness, played only nine minutes, and Mounir Hima, injured, didn't play for the first time all season.
ACC/SEC Challenge to start in 2023-24 season
The Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball earlier today. The contests between both conferences will begin in the 2023-24...
What to know about Purdue before Syracuse’s final ACC/Big Ten challenge
Syracuse already had some experience against a Big Ten opponent this season, and it didn't end well. The Orange held a 21-point lead two minutes into the third quarter, but still lost by double digits after Penn State outscored them 37-14 in the fourth quarter. Following the 82-69 loss to the Nittany Lions, SU rebounded with a home win over Buckell.
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 16 Illinois
Syracuse is now on an early-season, two-game skid following a close loss to St. John's and an emotionally charged, one-point loss to Bryant. The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first half and held on despite efforts from Justin Taylor after Judah Mintz's ejection. That was against Group of 5 opponents, and SU's next opponent, No. 16 Illinois, provides its first real test of the season.
Large franchises like Popeyes are harming local Syracuse businesses
I won’t lie, I joined the mass of Syracuse University students who flocked to the newest addition to the Marshall Street storefronts — Popeye’s — soon after its opening in early November. With its sign emblazoned in Syracuse orange, and fried chicken that will no doubt be a late-night fixture for many students, the restaurant will definitely be a hit. But it’s important to consider the effect that companies like Popeye’s have on local businesses in Syracuse.
Josh Walls highlights women of color in SU community with Black and Gold pageant
When Josh Walls was growing up in Philadelphia, he loved watching "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The award-winning TV show was a source of entertainment for many people, but for Walls, it was something more — the inspiration for his lifelong dream of attending law school.
Common Council looks to redefine the word ‘family’ for Syracuse under ReZone project
In Syracuse, zoning ordinances are the only documents which actively define the concept of family. But because the city has not been rezoned since 1967, Syracuse City Common Councilors Jimmy Monto and Patrick Hogan want to pass a new ordinance with new and changed definitions to ensure they're inclusive.
Check out these 10 events in the Syracuse area this week
Stop by the Shaffer Art Building to browse through the Art Market, which will feature student-made ceramics, prints, jewelry and more. Hosted by The Shaped Clay Society and Command Print, the sale will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Boburmirzo ‘Bob’ Sharipov remembered for his comforting humor, wit
As he walked across Syracuse University's Quad with fellow students April Santana and Tyler Dawson on a summer night, Boburmirzo "Bob" Sharipov decided he wanted to learn how to dance. The three...
Student organizations struggle to manage fiscal obstacles with new tier system
Senior Simone Bellot has yet to see a student organization experience a large increase in access to funding in her four years at Syracuse University. Four "funding tiers" dictate how much money the over 300...
12 years of BROCKHAMPTON, from “ALL-AMERICAN TRASH” to “TM”
Formed in 2010 by Corpus Christi native Kevin Abstract, the "best boy band since One Direction" has swept the music scene with unique styles and genres intertwined in their music, showcasing the interesting focal points the group had to offer. But after almost a decade, the 13-man band has come to an end.
Deck out your dorm for the holiday season with these festive decorations
Celebrating the holidays away from home poses unique challenges for many. Where can you get decorations that both fit within a college student's budget and fit inside a dorm room? How can you maintain the essence of the holiday season in the midst of the stress of final exams and projects?
Jingle bell rock out at these 4 concerts this weekend
Three musicians from central New York join forces under the name King Squiddy and the Sethlapods at the Lost Horizon this weekend. Seth Panebianco, the band's bassist and vocalist, formed the group alongside guitarist Chris Watson and drummer Evan Gray. The show is open to attendees 16 years old and older.
