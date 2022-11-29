Moving with kids can be one of the biggest concerns for many parents. But there are ways to make the transition smooth and fun. If you are dealing with older kids, the idea that they are intending to move away from friends may be upsetting for them. Try getting them involved with looking at new homes. This gives them a chance to sight see some cool scenes, like movie theaters, skating parks, and other cool hot spots that attract school age kids. Giving them something fun to look forward to typically helps. Also, get their closer friends involved. Ift hey have friends that typically spend the night, it may be inviting to let them tag along during house hunting. This assures them that they can still be friends after the move.

1 DAY AGO