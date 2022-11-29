Read full article on original website
Kathy Staples
Kathy Staples, age 70 of Clitherall, Minnesota, formerly of Alberta, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Memorial services for Kathy Staples are pending with Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Alden Telford Lundebrek
Alden Lundebrek, age 87 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away peacefully November 11, 2022, surrounded by his children and family. Visitation for Alden Lundebrek will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m....
Norma Osterman
Norma Osterman, age 95 of Starbuck, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for Norma Osterman will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN.
Marion Satterlie
Marion Satterlie, age 83 of Evansville, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Brandon Assisted Living, Brandon, MN. Visitation for Marion Satterlie will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Evansville, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00...
Morris Coop
Morris Coop is seeking a full-time MECHANIC for light automotive repairs. Motivated individual should. have basic automotive repair experience. We strive to meet the needs of our customers with expertise,. knowledge, and our friendly staff. Duties include, but are not limited to tire mounting & balancing, oil. changes, brakes, shocks,...
Cougars Fall To Comets After Cold Shooting Second Half
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris women’s basketball team lost to Mayville State University for the second time in the past week in a 72-44 loss to the Comets on Tuesday night at James Gremmels Court. The Cougars led after the first quarter and were still in it at halftime before cold shooting the rest of the way allowed MSU to cruise to its seventh win of the season.
Morris Woman is a Co-host of a new Podcast about Ag Education
(Info Courtesy of the Minnesota News Network) (Undated) — A new podcast aims to grow agricultural education in Minnesota. Natasha Mortenson of Riverview LLC in Morris is one of three hosts of “Keepin’ It Rural” and says the goals of the show are to see ag education programming in every school, connect more students to FFA, and promote teaching opportunities. Mortenson’s cohosts are Rebecca Paskewitz, an ag teacher at Glencoe-Silver Lake, and Lindsay Fulton, the owner of Blondie’s Butcher Shop in Wanamingo. She says the podcast is a great way to encourage teachers and provide them with resources.
