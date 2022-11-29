Read full article on original website
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in ChelseaBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Court has dismissed Charges against Tracy McCarterNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds
As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
10 Delicious Delis You Must Try in Newburgh, New York
Deli's are a quintessential part of any community. They are terrific for their sandwiches, no doubt, but they also tend to be a great place for quick groceries, catering, snacks, and sometimes even gas. In the morning, my typical order would be something like these three:. Bacon, egg and cheese...
Rihanna to Open Store at Hudson Valley Mall
Rihanna is opening a storefront in the lower Hudson Valley soon and she's not selling umbrella ella, ellas ay, ay. The singer from Barbados has decided to place the headquarters for her new lingerie brand right here in the lower Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley area can be a prime...
Did There Used to be a Pokémon Statue in Orange County, New York?
Am I tripping? Is this a Mandala effect? I swear there was a Pokémon statue in Orange County, New York when I was a kid. Specifically, a statue of the Pokémon Lapras. This is a memory that I have had all my life, and no one can validate this for me!
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Exclusive: What’s Behind the Curtain at Newburgh’s New Casino?
In 2021, Resorts World Casino announced their plans to open an Orange County location in the slowly-deteriorating Newburgh Mall. While they began hiring this summer and shared their plans to open this fall, the doors have remained closed as construction continues in private. What's Going on Behind Closed Doors?. There's...
Attend Big Festive Events During December in the Hudson Valley
We are rolling into a new month of fun and activities in the Hudson Valley. We have Santa breakfasts, lights, parades, and more. Get ready for some busy holiday weekends in the Hudson Valley. During the holidays, it is fun to gather with friends and go to events that celebrate...
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events
In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
Shocking New Details: New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
Police released shocking new details about what happened in the moments before a school bus crashed into a Hudson Valley home. Two young boys are seriously injured. On Thursday just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
Female Companion and New Attractions Make Debut With Eggbert
Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert has reopened for the first time in three years and there are lots of new additions including the debut of Clair, a female talking egg. Every holiday season Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends with a truly unique Hudson Valley tradition.
New York’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market
If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
‘People Over Politics:’ New York Man Makes United States History
A New York State man just made history. On Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress. Jefferies, from Brooklyn, will become the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress. "Today, with immense pride, I...
