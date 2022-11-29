ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds

As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
YONKERS, NY
10 Delicious Delis You Must Try in Newburgh, New York

Deli's are a quintessential part of any community. They are terrific for their sandwiches, no doubt, but they also tend to be a great place for quick groceries, catering, snacks, and sometimes even gas. In the morning, my typical order would be something like these three:. Bacon, egg and cheese...
NEWBURGH, NY
Rihanna to Open Store at Hudson Valley Mall

Rihanna is opening a storefront in the lower Hudson Valley soon and she's not selling umbrella ella, ellas ay, ay. The singer from Barbados has decided to place the headquarters for her new lingerie brand right here in the lower Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley area can be a prime...
YONKERS, NY
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events

In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York

A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
WALDEN, NY
Female Companion and New Attractions Make Debut With Eggbert

Christmas on the Farm with Eggbert has reopened for the first time in three years and there are lots of new additions including the debut of Clair, a female talking egg. Every holiday season Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor transforms into an elaborate holiday trail featuring live animals, animated figures, train rides, and an enormous slot car track. Thousands of Hudson Valley residents make an annual pilgrimage through the trail which ends with a truly unique Hudson Valley tradition.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
New York’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market

If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
