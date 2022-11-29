Read full article on original website
McConnell wins leadership race but GOP infighting continues
Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell — already the longest serving GOP leader in Senate history — will extend that run for at least another two years after winning against a longshot challenge by Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott to remove him from power. Thirty seven senators voted for...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
Biden hosts congressional leaders to discuss his agenda
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he hopes lawmakers can work together to fund the government, boost spending for Ukraine and avert a crippling rail strike as he hosted congressional leaders at the White House. But Republicans’ pick to be the next speaker of the House served notice that things are “going to be different” once the GOP takes control of the chamber.
KTVU FOX 2
FCC adopts bipartisan national security law co-authored by Bay Area Congresswoman Anna Eshoo
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Congress prepares to resume business and partisan politics continue to divide the country, there was a rare moment of unity Monday. Democratic Congresswoman Anna Eshoo of Palo Alto and Republican Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana celebrated as their bipartisan national security bill was formally adopted over the holiday weekend by the Federal Communications Commission. The law's goal is to protect the nation's communications infrastructure from foreign interference.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats
Rep. Josh Harder will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after prevailing in a must-win district for Democrats in their bid to reduce a Republican majority. Harder, D-Tracy, beat San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican, in California’s new 9th Congressional District. The congressman had earned more than 56% of the votes when the Associated Press declared his win. More than 79% of the votes had been counted.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Lofgren introduces resolution to name Cannon Caucus Room after Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution on Tuesday that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s caucus room after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Pelosi earlier this month announced she would leave House leadership in January, ending a two-decade tenure atop the House Democratic Caucus that included serving as the first female Speaker.
US News and World Report
Top U.S. Democrats Cite Possible Continuing Resolution to Fund Government
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders agreed to seek a long-term government funding bill rather than stop gap measure, but may need to seek a year-long continuing resolution bill, the Democratic leaders of the U.S. House and Senate said on Tuesday following a White House meeting. U.S. House Speaker Nancy...
Kevin McCarthy Refuses to State Whether He Endorses Trump for President
Likely soon-to-be United States Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is not ready to make a public endorsement in the 2024 presidential race and has told reporters as much. When asked by reporters this past week whether he will endorse former President Donald Trump, who announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night, McCarthy declined, telling reporters “you guys are crazy.”
U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress
WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress. House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
In 2024, Democrats need a ‘compromise agenda’
Of all the takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections, perhaps the most important is this: American voters are tired of the national issues agenda being driven by extremists in both parties, and want real solutions to the issues they care most about, including costs, crime and immigration. For their part,...
US Sen. Moran expected to win reelection in Kansas
Neither major party expects Kansas Republican Jerry Moran to have any trouble winning a third term to the U.S. Senate. Moran faced Democrat and former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland in Tuesday's election. This year’s election marked 90 years since a Democrat won a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Moran represented a western and central Kansas district in the U.S. House for 14 years before winning his first Senate term in 2010. He's become visible in recent years on veterans issues, and former President Donald Trump endorsed him early in 2021.
Democrats eye ambitious targets during lame-duck session
Lawmakers are returning to Washingto for the final sprint before the end of the 117th Congress. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss Democrats' list of legislative items to complete before year's end.
WPFO
Sen. King and colleagues urge Biden administration to develop energy, heating plan
December is officially here and there's a lot of concern about heating homes this winter. That's why a group of New England lawmakers are calling on the White House to take action. Maine Senator Angus King is part of this group calling on the Biden administration to do something. He...
KTVU FOX 2
Senate passes landmark same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON - The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
