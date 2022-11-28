ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Clean energy experiment, Humane meat production

We explore how a Wisconsin utility is experimenting with a fuel mix of hydrogen and natural gas to reduce carbon emissions at power plants. We talk with the head of the Humane Handling Institute, which is training meat industry workers how to humanely process animals for food production.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards

– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Lake Superior Lake Trout Season opens on Dec. 1.

Bayfield, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met. Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsinites not deterred by higher Christmas tree prices

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you nabbed a Christmas tree this weekend, you aren't alone. Christmas tree lots here in southeast Wisconsin say their stock is moving fast this year, despite an increase in price. "Starting off extremely well again, for only being open two days we're almost half done...
WISCONSIN STATE
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin missing big winter storm to the north

Southeast Wisconsin is missing out on a big winter storm that will stay in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for these areas where they could see snow most of the day and parts of northern Wisconsin could get 4-8" of snow if not more!
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy