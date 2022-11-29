Read full article on original website
Gov.-elect Maura Healey sidesteps specifics on tax relief pledge
With her inauguration just over a month away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday declined to provide specific details about her day-one priority of pursuing tax reform for struggling Bay Staters. “I think that this will be the subject of continuing conversation and deliberation, and obviously, you know, that work will...
Disability rights groups want Mass. to unseal old records that could shed light on abuse of mentally ill
Disability rights advocates seeking to investigate the history of state institutions in Massachusetts applied new pressure on lawmakers Wednesday to unseal old records that could shed light about the abuse endured by people with mental illnesses and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Lawmakers, activists and other officials gathered at the MetFern...
valleypatriot.com
Addressing the Burden of Unfunded Mandates on Our Communities ~ IN YOUR CORNER with SENATOR DIZOGLIO
State assistance is crucial when it comes to supporting the finances of our cities and towns across Massachusetts. Funding for education, general aid and reimbursements support more than a fifth of budgets for our communities and, for some cities and towns, state aid is the most significant revenue category of all. Additional assistance comes from a host of grant problems, with the state helping communities to invest in water and sewer systems, schools, libraries, and other important municipal services.
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro woman wanted in Massachusetts cited
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 34-year-old incarcerated woman from Brattleboro will face extra charges, police say. Authorities were notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued...
Elementary Students Across Massachusetts Will Be in Charge of Naming 12 New MassDOT Snowplows
There's frost on windows and a chilly bite in the air which can only mean one thing- snow is upon us. The 2022-2023 wintry season is knocking on our doors and preparation across the state is already in full swing. It is with great news to announce to you that...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks
BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
nepm.org
Massachusetts police get more body cameras with new round of state funding
More police officers in western Massachusetts will be wearing body cameras following a new round of state grants. Dalton police chief Deanna Strout spent a recent morning watching her officers try out body cameras. They are deciding whether to spring for high-tech models that turn on automatically during a call.
nbcboston.com
Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way
If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
Lottery fretting over instant tickets, ad budget
Massachusetts Lottery sales have improved in the past two months thanks in large part to interest in a huge Powerball jackpot, but officials remain worried a broader slowdown that left the agency tens of millions of dollars behind last year's pace will persist.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
Stimulus update: Massive tax refund checks of up to 14% being sent out in Massachusetts
Select residents in Massachusetts will receive a one-time tax refund set at 14% of their state personal income tax liability by the middle of next month.
Manhunt Underway In Massachusetts After Elderly Couple Stabbed, Bludgeoned To Death
A manhunt is underway for a man accused of stabbing and bludgeoning an elderly couple to death in their Massachusetts home in an apparently targeted attack, according to police. Investigators say police were called to perform a welfare check on the married couple Tuesday night
Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say
For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
