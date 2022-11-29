ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Blue Devil disrupts Ja Morant in first NBA start

Seven of the 16 Duke basketball products who saw playing time in the NBA on Wednesday scored at least 20 points, led by clear MVP candidate Jayson Tatum's season-high 49 (his third 40-point performance through his 21 outings for the league-leading Boston Celtics). The night's 16 NBA Blue Devils ...
