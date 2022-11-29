Seven of the 16 Duke basketball products who saw playing time in the NBA on Wednesday scored at least 20 points, led by clear MVP candidate Jayson Tatum's season-high 49 (his third 40-point performance through his 21 outings for the league-leading Boston Celtics). The night's 16 NBA Blue Devils ...
Ahead of their opening round match against Northern Colorado on Thursday, San Diego HC Jennifer Petrie joined the John Kentera Show to talk about their season and being able to host the NCAA Tournament.
Comments / 0