Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Gets A Manual From The Worst Chrysler Ever
Someone has fixed the car community's biggest gripe with older Mercedes E-Class AMGs by sourcing and fitting a 6-speed manual transmission. Now, it's for sale over on Cars & Bids with two days to go. The seller reports they used the transmission from a Chrysler Crossfire, a two-seater sports car from the same era as this E55 AMG that was actually a reskinned Mercedes SLK.
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
Listen To The Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar Rip Around Imola
We've already seen the new Ferrari 499P LMH at its recent reveal, and now we can look at and listen to this new race machine going around the Imola race track in Italy. And, well, it sounds surprisingly ordinary in action. Loud, certainly, but also quite dull. This is entirely...
Chevrolet Corvette Brand Coming In 2025 With Electric SUV And Sedan
As reported by CarBuzz last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.
Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda
This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
Jalopnik
Lancia Returns to Carmaking With Something That's 100 Percent Not a Car
Lancia’s only car on sale today, the third-generation Ypsilon subcompact hatch, has been kicking around since 2011. It sells surprisingly well in its native Italy, the only country in which the brand operates, but Lancia has more ambitious plans for its future. Typically automakers get the hype train rolling with one or more concepts, and Lancia has adopted that strategy this week, unveiling a new design alongside an updated logo. Only, you can’t really call it a car.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Puts the Supercar in Rally Mode
The off-road version of the Lamborghini Huracán delivers on the promise of its 2019 concept. It's got less power than the regular car and a lower top speed, but it adds a raised ride height and a Rally mode. Customer deliveries start next year for the Sterrato, which will...
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
fordauthority.com
F1 Legend Gilles Villeneuve’s Ford Bronco Headed To Auction
With Ford Bronco values soaring in recent years, we’ve seen plenty of them garner lots of attention (and big bucks) at auction, including everything from vintage first-gen examples to brand new sixth-gen SUVs, customized one-offs, and even nice versions of the much-maligned Bronco II. Now, we can add Formula 1 legend Gilles Villeneuve’s personal first-gen Ford Bronco to that list, as it’s scheduled to cross the block at the upcoming Aguttes’ fall auction, which is set to take place near Paris, France on December 14th, 2022.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Revealed With 602 HP, All-Terrain Tires, And A Craving For Dirt
5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 (602 horsepower/417 lb-ft of torque) Lifted suspension with Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires. World, meet the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, the real all-terrain supercar and the final send-off of the V10 engine in a Lamborghini product. Lamborghini's off-road Huracan has been in development for several years, after a...
This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork
Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan. Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Top Speed
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
Autoweek.com
First Look Inside Aston Martin’s New ‘Game-Changer’ F1 Facility
At Silverstone, England, across the road from the famed F1 circuit, Aston Martin is constructing an all-new £200m (approx. $240 million) facility that will house its Formula 1 organization. Once Building 1 of the three-building complex is finished, which is expected to be in May, personnel and equipment will...
Crypto bros offloading G-Wagons, luxury cars amid FTX crash
Crypto bros are running on empty — and appear to be offloading their fancy cars amid the fallout from the FTX implosion, which has rippled through the cryptocurrency market and caused the value of digital coins to plummet. An uptick in like-new models of sought-after luxury cars have hit resale sites such as AutoTrader in recent weeks, but they’re not fetching the premium prices they once did. The Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — the unofficial “new money” badge of the crypto rich — was once valued around $300,000 in the resale market but is now closer to $200,000, car experts say. Other...
electrek.co
Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
Comments / 0