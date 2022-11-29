Universal Pictures has officially launched the first trailer for Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming thriller directorial effort, Cocaine Bear. The film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage and as the title suggests, it ingests an unintentional copious amount of cocaine. While the film is based on a true story, the murderous rampage is of course dramatized. Cocaine Bear is based on actual chain of events that occurred in September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over Northern Georgia. The 175-pound bag of cocaine was accidentally ingested by a black bear which later overdosed and discovered three months later next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died when attempting to abandon the overloaded plane in a parachute that proved fault. Today, a taxidermy of the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun mall in Lexington.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO