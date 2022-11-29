Read full article on original website
Related
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager calls her December 2022 pick 'the perfect book'
Jenna Bush Hager picked an old favorite for her next Read With Jenna pick. “‘The Secret History,’ to me, is almost as close to perfect as a book gets,” Jenna tells TODAY.com. First published in 1992, “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt is now considered a...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
TODAY.com
5 of Jenna Bush Hager's favorite mystery novels, beyond 'The Cloisters'
The November 2022 Read with Jenna pick “The Cloisters” is only the second mystery book to make it into Jenna Bush Hager's book club. If you’re wondering if Jenna is simply mystery-averse, think again. “I am a mystery enthusiast so much that 'The Cloisters' is only the...
hypebeast.com
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Howard Stern Slams Oprah for Insta Posts Parading Wealth: 'Mind-Blowing'
The radio personality accused Winfrey of not being "embarrassed by her wealth at all," adding that she "loves showing it off."
hypebeast.com
Space Available's 'Radical Fungi' Collection Promotes the Power of Biomaterials
After opening a future-focused biodesign museum in Bali earlier this year, creative platform (and newly-formed lifestyle brand) Space Available has dropped off its second-ever capsule collection, titled Radical Fungi. The imprint wants to play its part in building a circular future by exploring the potential of both waste and natural...
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Delivers Drop 1 of Its VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Originally revealed back in August, 99%IS- has now release Drop 1 of its VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection. Helping kick off the 10th anniversary of the label designed by Bajowoo, the expansive range serves to cover both the Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 seasons. Comprised of...
hypebeast.com
First Trailer for 'Cocaine Bear' Readies Audiences for the Wild True Story
Universal Pictures has officially launched the first trailer for Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming thriller directorial effort, Cocaine Bear. The film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage and as the title suggests, it ingests an unintentional copious amount of cocaine. While the film is based on a true story, the murderous rampage is of course dramatized. Cocaine Bear is based on actual chain of events that occurred in September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over Northern Georgia. The 175-pound bag of cocaine was accidentally ingested by a black bear which later overdosed and discovered three months later next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died when attempting to abandon the overloaded plane in a parachute that proved fault. Today, a taxidermy of the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun mall in Lexington.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Celebrates 70th-Anniversary of Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger
In celebration of the Tony the Tiger mascot’s 70th birthday, partners with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes for a two-piece sneaker collection featuring its classic PUMA Suede and Roma silhouettes. The special-edition PUMA Suede is found in hairy orange suede uppers with black tiger stripe details and blue felt co-branded tongue tabs.
hypebeast.com
Telfar and Moose Knuckles Are Back Again for a Second Collaborative Capsule
Telfar and Moose Knuckles have come together to debut its second collaborative effort that succeeds its initial puffer-inspired range presented last year. This time around, the offering features a 24-piece selection enriched with raised Monogram patterns offered across heavyweight outerwear and accessories crafted for the wintertime. On the apparel side,...
hypebeast.com
SoleFly's New Jordan Brand Apparel Collection Honors MJ's Love for Yacht Life and Fishing
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have been working on collaborative projects since 2016 when they debuted an Air Jordan 23 team-up, and this year, the duo is reuniting to produce a new take on the Air Jordan 13 with accompanying apparel. The clothing items in this initiative pay homage to Michael Jordan‘s affinity for yacht life and fishing and have been officially revealed by Nike.
hypebeast.com
nanamica Joins New Era for a GORE-TEX 59FIFTY Fitted Cap
When it comes to weatherproofing, GORE-TEX has operated as an industry leader for decades. Contributing to the world of fashion across jackets, bottoms, footwear and even hats, the brand’s product technologies are internationally renowned. Well familiar with GORE-TEX, outdoor-focused Japanese label nanamica utilizes the weatherproofing properties once again, this time in collaboration with famous American headwear brand New Era.
hypebeast.com
Drake Talks ‘Her Loss’ Being the Final Installment of an Album Trilogy
In a resurfaced interview, Drake has officially confirmed that his 21 Savage collaboration LP Her Loss is the final installment of an album trilogy that also consists of Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind. “We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, ‘I’m trying my best...
hypebeast.com
Champion and Beastie Boys Unite in Celebration of 'Check Your Head's' 30th Anniversary
Following its limited drop in collaboration with Australian label PELVIS, Champion is coming together with the iconic rap group Beastie Boys to honor the 30th anniversary of its third studio album, Check Your Head. The 20-track album catapulted the three-member group — composed of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA”...
Freddie Roman, Catskills comedy scene staple and former Friars Club dean, dies at 85
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85. Roman died Saturday afternoon at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said Sunday. His daughter told the entertainment trade Deadline that he suffered a heart attack that morning.
hypebeast.com
'Super Mario Bros.' Teaser Previews the Mushroom Kingdom
Following the release of an official trailer for the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. movie, new 30-second commercials which aired in Switzerland have now been circulating the web. Showing exclusive footage, the short teasers offer a glimpse of Mushroom Kingdom, its residents, and the character Toad. Also shown are special coin ATM machines and the inner workings of the world’s pipe system the film echoes.
Jerry Seinfeld's 'Comedians in Cars' is a best seller; Colleen Hoover retakes No. 1
The comic returns to USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list this week, along with Colleen Hoover and Nora Roberts.
hypebeast.com
Nike Cortez Surfaces in "Running Rabbit" lllustrations
Following the release of the highly-anticipated sacai collaboration, Sportswear now readies its classic Cortez silhouette in a “Running Rabbit” colorway. Arriving as part of a larger collection, the upcoming pairs are dressed in an old-school mix of “Wheat Gold,” “White,” “Coconut Milk,” “Pale Vanilla,” “Monarch,” and “Ale Brown.”
hypebeast.com
Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch Present '100 Years' Collaborative Exhibition
On view at the Buick Building in Miami’s Design District until December 4. 100 years may seem like a long time, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t even amount to a second. Whether any of us reach this age, a century is often used as the barometer to gauge human life. Like a side scrolling video game that pushes the user constantly to move forward, our own mortality comes into focus. What do we do with this time and what are the legacies we leave behind?
Comments / 0