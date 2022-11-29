ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival

Celebrate art, literature, and nature at the Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival. For 42 years, the festival has brought together nature lovers to discover one-of-a-kind nature-inspired artwork and books. This event supports the Portland Audubon’s mission to inspire people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays

Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews

Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie City Hall to become brewery, restaurant

Henry Point Development plans mix of tenants for historic civic space on Main Street.When city officials move out, a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space, will move into the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine City Hall, originally built in 1938, after the city's selection committee was impressed with the proposal's adherence to the project's five adopted community goals. City officials were looking for proposals that create a destination creation, preserve the historic building, contract with minority/women business enterprises, use sustainable building practices and preserve open space. ...
MILWAUKIE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Tree lighting events set for this weekend

The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday

Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some upcoming events to put on your radar: • The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month. • Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Bazaar

Put money back into the community when you shop local small businesses at Portland Bazaar. Since 2011, this event has highlighted the skilled artists, makers and small businesses of Portland, Oregon. More than 160 makers will have their goods on display at this year’s event. The bazaar will also...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy