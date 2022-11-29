Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Christmas Ship Schedule & Info | Dinner Cruise on Portland Spirit, Best Viewing Locations
———– Related Portland Events & Info. Dining Cruise: Portland Spirit 2022 Christmas Ships Parade Dinner Cruises | Front Row Seats to Rose City Tradition. Market: Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More! (Dec 9-10)
kptv.com
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival
Celebrate art, literature, and nature at the Portland Audubon’s Wild Arts Festival. For 42 years, the festival has brought together nature lovers to discover one-of-a-kind nature-inspired artwork and books. This event supports the Portland Audubon’s mission to inspire people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment...
Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays
Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
KTVZ
‘This year somehow has felt the hardest:’ Portland English football pub closing after World Cup
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, they’ve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches. The Toffee Club has brought the British...
Pamplin Media Group
Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews
Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Milwaukie City Hall to become brewery, restaurant
Henry Point Development plans mix of tenants for historic civic space on Main Street.When city officials move out, a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space, will move into the historic Milwaukie City Hall building. Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine City Hall, originally built in 1938, after the city's selection committee was impressed with the proposal's adherence to the project's five adopted community goals. City officials were looking for proposals that create a destination creation, preserve the historic building, contract with minority/women business enterprises, use sustainable building practices and preserve open space. ...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas
Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
100 affordable housing units to open in Portland’s Old Town
As part of a $33 million project, 100 new affordable housing units will open in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Thursday.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
thereflector.com
Tree lighting events set for this weekend
The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday
Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some upcoming events to put on your radar: • The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month. • Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist...
Kohr Explores: Be dazzled by Silverton Christmas Market
The city of Silverton is hosting its annual Christmas Market through New Year's Day. Attendees can find jaw-dropping light displays, plus, an authentic German Christmas market.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Bazaar
Put money back into the community when you shop local small businesses at Portland Bazaar. Since 2011, this event has highlighted the skilled artists, makers and small businesses of Portland, Oregon. More than 160 makers will have their goods on display at this year’s event. The bazaar will also...
