Everclear have announced their return to Australia, slating a mammoth 17-date tour for next February. It’ll come exactly three years after their last tour of the country, which ran across 15 dates in the first quarter of 2020. This time, they’ll kick things off in Ipswich, Queensland, with a show at the Racehorse Hotel booked for Thursday February 2. It’ll be followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville over the next three evenings – Friday February 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5, respectively.

2 DAYS AGO