NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
thebrag.com
Buddy Guy adds final show to farewell Australian tour
After selling out his dates in Melbourne and Sydney, Buddy Guy has added another show in the latter city to his final Australian tour. Earlier this year, the legendary blues guitarist announced that he was bringing his ‘Damn Right Farewell’ tour Down Under next year. The initially announced...
Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip
On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years. According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and...
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
iheart.com
MUSIC: Greta Van Fleet Postpones Tour After Injury.
Greta Van Fleet has been forced to postpone shows on their current tour after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum on stage. On Instagram, Kiszka revealed the injury and said, “I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.”
NME
Everclear announce 17-date Australian tour for February 2023
Everclear have announced their return to Australia, slating a mammoth 17-date tour for next February. It’ll come exactly three years after their last tour of the country, which ran across 15 dates in the first quarter of 2020. This time, they’ll kick things off in Ipswich, Queensland, with a show at the Racehorse Hotel booked for Thursday February 2. It’ll be followed by shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville over the next three evenings – Friday February 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5, respectively.
musictimes.com
Eric Fleishman Dead: Trainer of Music Stars Def Sheppard, Journey, Fall Out Boy Died at Only 53
Eric Fleishman, well known as Eric The Trainer, passed away at the age of 53. On Thanksgiving morning, the fitness expert passed away abruptly at his Glendale, California, home. According to a message on his official Instagram account, his death was quite unexpected at such a fortuituous date. This incident...
NME
Guns N’ Roses to headline BST Hyde Park 2023 for concert series’ 10th anniversary
Guns N’ Roses are to headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for first time next year. The US rock legends will top the bill on Friday, June 30, 2023. Fans will get the chance to see the line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese at the 10th anniversary of the concert series.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
Greta Van Fleet Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Following Frontman’s Ruptured Ear Drum
Following their frontman, Josh Kiszka’s, ruptured ear drum recovery, rock outfit Greta Van Fleet has rescheduled their postponed Dreams in Gold shows for spring 2023. “We are pleased to finally share the new dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold concerts in North America,” the band shared with fans on social media with the new dates. “We appreciate your patience as we navigated logistics and can’t wait to see you again soon.”
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
As pummelling as 12 rounds with Tyson Fury: our first reaction to new Metallica single Lux Æterna
Metallica have surprised the world with a fast blast of speed metal that sounds straight from the Kill 'Em All era
Nicole Kidman surprises Hugh Jackman, 'The Music Man' cast with $100K donation
Nicole Kidman stunned "The Music Man" company and audience with a $100,000 bid for Hugh Jackman's signed hat.
NME
Giuseppe Ottaviani, John O’Callaghan and more to play Subculture Thailand festival next year
Renowned trance label and brand Subculture will be organising a one-day festival in Bangkok next February. Titled Subculture Thailand, the event’s lineup includes label founder John O’Callaghan, Bryan Kearney, Cold Blue, Craig Connelly, Factor B, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Maria Healy. John O’Callaghan and Bryan Kearney will also present another set under the collaborative alias Key4050.
Only child Lars Ulrich says Metallica bandmates are the brothers he never had
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on growing up as an only child and finding his "brothers" in Metallica
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen, Nita Strauss and the absolute best of 2022 – only in the new Guitar World
Plus! The year's biggest guitar news, best new gear, our picks for guitarist of the year, the future of EVH Gear, Orianthi, Jason Richardson and much more!. Hello again! For the second year in a row, we’re dedicating almost an entire issue to “the year that was.” And so, our January 2023 issue is a full-on celebration of that pair of 24-sided dice we call 2022.
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
NME
Watch footage from Christine McVie’s last gig with Fleetwood Mac
Fans have been posting tributes to Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie after news of her death today (November 30) – see footage of McVie’s final performance with the band below. The family of the band’s co-vocalist and keyboardist confirmed that the 79-year-old had died after a short illness....
