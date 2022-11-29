ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to teach teen daughter how to drive after the first time they practiced driving in traffic

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather taught my mother how to drive, which was ironic because my grandfather despised driving. He was always nervous behind the wheel and wasn't well-suited to instructing someone else on how to drive, especially my mother.

