Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas.
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Octopus takeover of Bulb faces delay after rivals seek judicial review
The takeover of collapsed bailed-out energy supplier Bulb by rival Octopus faces further delays after three rival companies launched judicial review proceedings, arguing that there are “significant concerns” over a possible £1bn government-funded “dowry”. Octopus agreed to buy Bulb out of a special government-handled administration...
Australian Parliament censures former prime minister
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers. The center-left Labor Party government introduced to...
Alibaba founder Jack Ma ‘hiding out’ in Tokyo with his family, say reports
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has been reportedly hiding in central Tokyo with his family for nearly six months after Beijing's crackdown on the country's technology sector.The founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, who was once the richest man in China, has been rarely seen in public since he criticised Chinese regulators for having a "pawnshop mentality" towards tech companies at a Shanghai summit two years ago.His remarks followed an expansive crackdown by the Xi Jinping government on the private sector, with two of his companies Ant and Alibaba facing a series of regulatory obstacles. Regulators called off Ant’s $37bn initial...
Indian billionaire Adani's firm wins bid to develop vast Mumbai slum
The real estate unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises has won the right to redevelop India's largest slum, Mumbai's Dharavi neighborhood, with a 50 billion rupee ($612 million) bid, a state official said on Tuesday.
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Largest banks would still be ringfenced, while smaller lenders might not need to follow rules
US News and World Report
Faraday Future Product Head Resigns - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric's head of product execution, Robert Kruse, has resigned, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The reported move comes a day after Faraday Future appointed Xuefeng Chen as global chief executive officer, after its board removed Carsten Breitfeld from...
Australian banking system cushioned for imminent climate change-related risks - regulator
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Potential economic downturns caused by climate change could pose risks to the loan books of Australia's top five banks without resulting in any severe stress to the system and the economy, a risk study conducted by the country's banking regulator showed.
FTX’s collapse throws Singapore officials under parliamentary review
Singapore’s parliament has questions for Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minster Lawrence Wong after FTX blew up. Lawmakers also queried Temasek’s due diligence after the state-backed venture firm wrote off $275 million stuck on Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange. The Bahamas-based platform was not licensed to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-TIM shares tumble as govt aide says full takeover a 'fantasy'
(Recasts with comment from government official) Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) fell sharply on Wednesday after cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti said that the state had no plans to launch a full takeover bid for the former phone monopoly. Italy's government said this week. it would seek to find. by the...
Revealed: more than 70% of English water industry is in foreign ownership
Foreign investment firms, private equity, pension funds and businesses lodged in tax havens own more than 70% of the water industry in England, according to research by the Guardian. The complex web of ownership is revealed as the public and some politicians increasingly call for the industry to be held...
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear power plant backed by government
A new £20bn nuclear power plant would help Britain move towards "greater energy independence", the business secretary said as he backed the plans. Grant Shapps visited the Suffolk coast to mark the signing of contracts with French energy firm EDF for £700m of government investment in Sizewell C.
UK's Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.'s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China's growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests."But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat, disappointing China hawks in his Conservative Party who had until recently expected him to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government's foreign and defense policies. In his speech to the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares close higher on China hopes
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...
Comments / 0