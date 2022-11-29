ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details. The native of Williamston, North Carolina, made history as the first player to win the Cy Young in both leagues, with Cleveland in 1972 and San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40. Perry went 24-16 in his debut season with Cleveland after 10 years with the San Francisco Giants. He was 21-6 in his first season with the Padres in 1978 for his third and final 20-win season.
