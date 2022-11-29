Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
Pesce, Canes push past Penguins in gritty overtime win
The Carolina Hurricanes came out on top in overtime for once in a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Canes (12-6-5) secured both points on a quirky game-winning goal by defenseman Brett Pesce. The Penguins (11-8-4) got caught in the middle of a line change, allowing Pesce and right wing Andrei Svechnikov to approach the Pittsburgh net undefended and easily beat Pens netminder Tristan Jarry.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Panthers
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Dec. 1 (home) and Jan. 14 (away). The Canucks are 18-11-6-4 all-time against the Panthers, including a 10-3-5-2 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Florida (2-2-1 in their last 5).
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
Yardbarker
Flames to honor Sean Monahan as Canadiens visit
The return of Matthew Tkachuk to Calgary on Tuesday brought out as many -- if not more -- boo birds than cheers from Flames fans who watched their team beat the Florida Panthers. Sean Monahan's return to the Stampede City on Thursday as a member of the Montreal Canadiens shouldn't...
FOX Sports
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
