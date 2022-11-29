The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

5 HOURS AGO