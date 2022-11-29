Read full article on original website
Dollar General Stock Slumps As Rising Costs Clip Q3 Earnings, 2022 Outlook
Dollar General (DG) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings, while cutting its full-year outlook, as transport costs and supply chain disruptions clipped profit margins. Dollar General said earnings for the three months ending on October 28 rose 12% from...
1 Huge Reason to Love Unilever Stock
Unilever's performance in emerging markets highlights the company's promising long-term prospects.
Benzinga
The Hempshire Group Q3 Revenue Declines 59% YoY, Settles All Debt
The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) HMPSF (TSXV: HMPG) reported Tuesday its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, revealing third-quarter revenue of $19.833, down 59% from $48,756 in the same period of 2021. Q3 Financial Summary. Gross profit was $7,541, compared to...
US stocks trade mixed as investors digest Target earnings and retail sales data
US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors digested retail sales data and Target's earnings. Retail sales jumped 1.3% in October, ahead of estimates for a 1% gain, as consumers remain on solid footing. Third-quarter earnings from Target disappointed investors as the retailer warned of a murky holiday shopping season.
Premarket Roundup for Thursday, December 1: Fedspeak, China EV Sales, Earnings
Here is a look at the premarket news for December 1, 2022.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Buy This Dividend Growth Stock and Forget About It
This health insurer's stock performance trounced the S&P 500 index over the last 10 years.
CNBC
Snowflake shares drop on light product revenue guidance
Snowflake fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that beat estimates but offered light product revenue guidance. Snowflake said it anticipates product revenue will be between $535 and $540 million in its fourth quarter, short of the $553 million expected by analysts estimates according to StreetAccount.
Poland's Allegro posts higher profit on return to growth at home
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro (ALEP.WA) reported a rise in third-quarter core profit on Wednesday, driven by recovery in its home market and smaller losses at Mall, the Czech online retailer it acquired earlier this year.
tipranks.com
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rallies on Q3 Beat, Solid Forecast
Identity management company Okta crushed analysts’ Q3 expectations and issued robust guidance for the fourth quarter despite macroeconomic challenges. Cybersecurity and identity management company Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) smashed analysts’ third-quarter expectations, reflecting strong execution amid macro uncertainties. The company issued a robust outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Okta stock jumped over 15% in Wednesday’s extended trading session.
Stocks Dip Lower, Salesforce, Costco, Five Below And General Electric In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 1:. 1. -- Stock Futures Drift Lower After Powell-Induced Rally. U.S. equity slipped lower Thursday, following on from one of the strongest rallies on Wall Street in months, as investors looked to a key inflation reading that could add weight to a long-awaited clarification on rate hikes from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
AOL Corp
Kroger raises sales forecast as grocery demand stays inflation resistant
(Reuters) -Kroger Co raised its annual same-store sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, riding on steady demand for groceries and household essentials despite higher prices. Shares of the U.S. supermarket chain, which is in the process of buying smaller rival Albertsons Cos Inc in a $25 billion deal, rose 3.1% in premarket trading.
Five Below Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Improving Sales Trends
Five Below (FIVE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Thursday after the discount-focused retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and noted the sales continued to accelerate over the final weeks of the period. Five Below, which recently began selling items for as much as $10, said said earnings for...
NASDAQ
Why Monster Beverage (MNST) Continues to Outpace Its Industry
Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is trending up the charts, thanks to the continued strong demand for energy drinks. Product innovation plays a significant role in MNST's success. Its actions, including price increases, reducing reliance on imported cans and moving production closer to markets to mitigate the ongoing cost pressures, bode well.
NASDAQ
McCormick (MKC) Rewards Investors With a Dividend Raise
McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns. The global leader in flavor announced a dividend hike. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, up from the prior rate of 37 cents. The hiked dividend will be paid out on Jan 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022. This marks the company’s 37th consecutive year of a quarterly dividend hike.
msn.com
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Rise As Traders Eye Powell's Speech For Interest Rate Cues — Tesla Gains, Energy And China Stocks In Focus
Trading in the index futures suggests that stocks may open mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index potentially snapping a three-session losing streak. The major U.S. averages ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note, as the early optimism built on the back of hopes...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Results: Snowflake stock drops after sales forecast that CFO admits is ‘conservative’
Shares of Snowflake Inc. fell more than 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday, when the data-software company’s executives announced quarterly revenue that topped expectations but came up shy with their fourth-quarter sales outlook. Revenue increased to $557 million from $334 million in the third quarter, whereas analysts were modeling $540...
