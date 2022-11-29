Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
Burglars take thousands in merchandise from San Pedro shoe store day before scheduled reopening
Burglars stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store that was set to reopen this week after closing for the pandemic.
KTLA.com
64-year-old veteran stabbed to death at L.A. City College identified; authorities asking for public’s help in locating next of kin
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have identified a homeless veteran who was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Delbert Ray...
theavtimes.com
Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
Veteran found murdered in Los Angeles college parking lot, suspect sought
Authorities are searching for the suspect who murdered a veteran in the Los Angeles City College parking structure. The victim is a U.S. veteran who is also a transient person, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deadly assault happened on Nov. 7. Deputies responded […]
newsantaana.com
The OC Sheriff is searching for a male suspect who pointed a gun at a family member
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate Robert Henry Blalock who is a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon. At about 7:26 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 26, Blalock pointed a gun at a family member during an argument, in the City of Lake Forest.
Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies
A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl
Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
Police arrest 2 suspected of Rolex robbery in Hancock Park
Two men suspected of stealing a Rolex watch in front of the La Brea Bakery were arrested and police said Monday they believe they may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles area. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery...
Police search for woman who abducted baby girl in Los Angeles County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the clothes the child was last seen wearing. Police are searching for a woman who abducted a baby girl in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. The victim, 19-month-old Kyra Mangayayam, was last seen in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in Winnetka around 1:15 p.m. according […]
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Bell Gardens police release details regarding rough arrest of armed suspect
The Bell Gardens Police Department released information about a rough arrest that was captured on video and shared on social media this week in which two officers can be seen taking a suspect to the ground and using a stun gun on him. The incident happened Sunday evening around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of […]
Montebello man offers $5,000 reward after his bulldog stolen right in front of him
A Montebello man is offering a $5,000 reward after his English bulldog was stolen right in front of him.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man with gun shutters local streets
The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
‘Serial rapist’ who found victims on Instagram arrested, facing 16 charges: LASD
A man accused of raping a woman he met on social media last year is facing more than a dozen additional charges and authorities are describing him as a “serial rapist.” Michael Watson Jr., 21, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley. Watson became the subject of the investigation after […]
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.
Suspect in Long Beach Death Released Police Say Stabbing Didn't Kill Victim
A 64-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man during an argument in Long Beach was released from custody when coroner's officials determined that stab wounds sustained by the victim in the fight were not the cause of his death, police said Monday.
