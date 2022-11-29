ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl

Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Man with gun shutters local streets

The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy