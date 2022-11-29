The Santa Monica Police Department closed several streets near the 2500 block of Kansas on Tuesday after a man experiencing a mental health episode was seen walking with a gun. According to SMPD, officers responded to the scene when a family member called out of concern. Upon arrival, they saw the suspect on the street holding a handgun. Some witnesses reported a single gunshot may have been fired but there were no reports of injuries. After briefly barricading himself in his home, the suspect surrendered peacefully and streets started to reopen at about 4 p.m.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO