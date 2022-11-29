Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Holiday Light Festivals in the County
Montgomery County offers festive light displays this holiday season. Here’s a look at three. The 27th Annual Winter Lights Festival in Gaithersburg is open nightly from now through Dec. 31. This driving tour through Seneca Creek State Park features more than 365 illuminated vignettes and 65 animated displays in a 3.5 mile drive that light up the night. All proceeds benefit local charities. The park is located at 11950 Clopper Road.
mymcmedia.org
How to Gift Green This Holiday Season
The county’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has started its annual Gift Outside the Box campaign for the holiday season. The campaign pushes for a more environmentally friendly approach to gift-giving. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, household waste in the U.S. increases an average of 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 1, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Dec. 1 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. World AIDS Day: Montgomery County will commemorate World AIDS Day on Thursday with the second annual World AIDS Day Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast. 2. Pro Bono Legal Clinics: Meet for a One-on-One consultation...
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland Returns Saturday
Bethesda’s annual Winter Wonderland returns Saturday, Dec. 3. Celebrate the holiday season from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery in downtown Bethesda with Santa Claus, live ice sculpting, live music, face painting, arts & crafts activities, and a scavenger hunt. The Norfolk Avenue Streetery is located...
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, County Council to be Inaugurated Dec. 5
County Executive Marc Elrich and the 20th Montgomery County Council will be inaugurated at the Music Center at Strathmore on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Elrich will begin his second term in January and the new Council—after redistricting—will be comprised of 11 members including six women for the first time: Marilyn Balcombe, District 2; Kate Stewart, District 4; Kristin Mink, District 5; Natali Fani Gonzalez, District 6; Dawn Luedtke, District 7; and Laurie-Anne Sayles, At-Large.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Will Update Magruder High Families on School Safety
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) officials and staff from Magruder High School will host a community meeting Wednesday to update families on increased security measures taken in the aftermath of a school shooting at Magruder in January. The community meeting will take place on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m....
mymcmedia.org
Council Allocates Funds for ‘Significant’ Housing, Retail Project in Bethesda
Montgomery County Council agreed to allocate about $10.5 million to fund a project in downtown Bethesda consisting of housing, retail space, an underground parking garage and two public parks. The development will be located by the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market on Wisconsin Avenue and near the Red and Purple Metro...
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Expresses Deepest Appreciation to First Responders in Plane Crash
During his last media briefing as County Council President, Gabe Albornoz expressed gratitude to local and state first responders, and also to Pepco for quickly restoring electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg in the Montgomery Village area Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
Man Arrested for Dollar Tree, Dunkin’ Donuts Robberies
Montgomery County police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with three November robberies in Germantown. Hakeem Morris allegedly robbed the Dollar Tree at the 18000 block of Mateny Road twice, on Nov. 9 and Nov. 18. Morris is also charged with robbing a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts location on Nov. 20.
mymcmedia.org
1 Released, 1 Still in Hospital Following Gaithersburg Plane Crash
One occupant was released from the hospital and the other remains following a small plane crash Sunday evening into power lines in Gaithersburg. Both patients’ conditions have improved, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Scott Goldstein, during a media update Monday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday,...
mymcmedia.org
41 Years Later, North Carolina Man Charged in Silver Spring Rapes
A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with two rapes that occurred more than 40 years ago in Silver Spring. Using DNA, Marion Edward Pearson Jr. of Durhan, N.C. was charged in connection with an April 20, 1981 case, according to Montgomery County Police. At that time, Pearson was living in Prince Georges County when police believe he assaulted and raped a woman near the 1800 block of University Boulevard in Silver Spring. DNA was collected at that time.
mymcmedia.org
Judge Declares Hoggle Incompetent to Stand Trial for Murder
A judge has found Catherine Hoggle incompetent to stand trial on charges for the murders of her two young children. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant announced the decision Wednesday afternoon. The charges against Hoggle were dropped, one day before the deadline to restore competency. Based on state law,...
mymcmedia.org
Damascus, Oakdale Square Off in Class 3A Championship
The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (11-1) will play the Oakdale Bears (11-2) in the Maryland class 3A state championship Saturday in Annapolis. This season, Damascus has leaned on its running game led by senior running back Dillon Dunathan. Behind Dunathan, the Swarmin’ Hornets have averaged just over 41 points per game. Their lone loss this season came against Quince Orchard (13-0).
mymcmedia.org
4 Luxury Cars Stolen From Silver Spring Dealership
Police are searching for a group of suspects who stole four luxury cars from a Silver Spring dealership early Monday morning. Montgomery County police responded at approximately 2 a.m. Monday morning to Universal Auto Group in Silver Spring after a reported burglary. Police responded to the 2200 block of Distribution...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Attempted Robbery at Wheaton Metro Station
Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was attacked during an attempted robbery at the Wheaton Metro station. On Oct. 29 at approximately 10:35 p.m., Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to Wheaton Metro station on Georgia Avenue for the report of an attempted robbery. According to a...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies in Gaithersburg Hotel
Monday afternoon, Gaithersburg City Police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 900 block of North Frederick Road for the report of a deceased person. Police do not suspect foul play.
mymcmedia.org
Steve Francis, Tim Kurkjian Headline 2022 Class of Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame
Three-time NBA all-star, former University of Maryland and Blair High School star Steve Francis and ESPN baseball analyst and Walter Johnson High School alum Tim Kurkjian are part of the 2022 class of the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame. They will be inducted along with legendary Landon lacrosse coach Rob Bordley, 12-time All-Met track star at Walter Johnson Sally Glynn Hauser, Rockville native Clarence “Pint” Isreal (posthumously), a member of the Negro League World Series champion Newark Eagles in 1946 and 12-year major league pitcher and two-sport star at Blair, Sonny Jackson, in a ceremony at the Silver Spring Civic Center on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.
mymcmedia.org
NTSB to Investigate Gaithersburg Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a U.S. government investigative agency, will investigate Sunday’s small plane crash in Gaithersburg. Investigators are working on the logistical plan to examine the wreckage and expect to move the aircraft to an offsite facility by Tuesday night, according to NTSB Spokesperson Sarah Sulick. NTSB investigators will consult with experts from within the agency and externally with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), state/local authorities and aircraft manufacturers.
mymcmedia.org
Takoma Police Investigate Shots Fired at Roanoke Avenue
Takoma Park Police Department is investigating reports of several shots fired behind a residence in the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue Tuesday night at about 9:35 p.m. Officers checked the area for suspects, victims and casings. They recovered several 9 mm shell casings. Those with information on this incident are...
mymcmedia.org
Photos: Quince Orchard Unstoppable, Back In State Championship Game
Quince Orchard extended their winning streak to 26 games with a 42-9 win over Broadneck Friday night. The teams battled for the 4A Regional Championship in the fourth round of the class 4A football playoffs. The Cougars, defending state champions, now take on the C.H. Flowers Jaguars, from Prince George’s...
