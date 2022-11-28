AUBURN | Hugh Freeze has been calling plays for most of his coaching career, but the magnitude of the Auburn job may require him to shift responsibilities. As the Tigers' new head coach, Freeze will be tasked with competing with its two biggest rivals -- Alabama and Georgia -- on and off the field. For AU to get back on par with both SEC powerhouses and compete for conference and national championships, it will need to start recruiting at a much-higher level.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO