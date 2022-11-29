ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State releases plan to expand broadband service

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McG0v_0jQjdQ8I00

State release plan to expand broadband service 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The state has released a new plan to expand broadband service.

The plan focuses on both immediate and long-term needs.

Currently, up to 800,000 Pennsylvanians are unserved.

The plan includes ensuring there are multiple affordable service options and devices available, providing training and reducing obstacles to broadband deployment.

Officials say equal access to the internet must be provided if Pennsylvania is to remain competitive.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Keystone Research Center pushes for improvements to Pennsylvania's unemployment system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Keystone Research Center wants to see improvements to Pennsylvania's unemployment system.The group hosted a rally downtown announcing a new report explaining how Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro could modernize unemployment insurance to ensure more people can get benefits promptly and receive effective assistance so they can find jobs.Keystone Research Center Executive Director Stephen Herzenberg said hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have paid a price because of delayed benefits during the pandemic. "Pennsylvania's next governor needs to acknowledge and own the broken system he inherits," Herzenberg said. "He needs to get out in front of the challenges and repair that system."  The report says the state needs to provide timely and transparent unemployment service. "We have an opportunity to invest in our unemployment system and right the wrongs that have been done to so many people over the pandemic," said state Rep. Sara Innamorato.In 2017, an audit said the online benefits system was "held together with bubble gum and rubber bands" and needed millions of dollars to fix. The system later struggled to handle the influx of claims caused by the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday.The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state.Elkins is on the western edge of the Monongahela National Forest and is within reasonable distance of skiing and golf resorts. The town of about...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works

As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

English and reading scores for Pennsylvania students still below pre-pandemic levels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Student English language scores that include reading are still well below pre-pandemic levels in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Education Department reports.It's the latest results from standardized tests taken last spring.Every spring, students in grades three through eight take their PSSA tests in school. It's the Pennsylvania System of State Assessments to measure student proficiency in English, including reading and math.This year's scores in English declined for the second year in a row. Take third graders. Only 52 percent were proficient at their grade level compared to nearly 62 percent in 2019 before the pandemic.In every grade, fewer students...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling system to pave way for 3 new exits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Even after cash tolls went away, toll collection on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has not only monetary costs but also environmental ones. That's because you have to slow down before you speed up again to use the fast road, which wastes gas, not to mention time. Plus, the need to funnel cars through toll plazas has always meant Turnpike interchanges so big that they didn't fit in a lot of places where people might want them. The tolls aren't going away – in fact, they're about to rise another 5 percent. But the non-monetary things to hate about them could...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police announce Thanksgiving enforcement results

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes resulting in two fatalities and 196 injuries during the Thanksgiving travel period November 23-27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes. Troopers arrested 539 individuals for driving under the influence and issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the five-day holiday weekend. Troopers issued […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
IOWA STATE
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy