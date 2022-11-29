Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after running into a burning apartment Monday morning in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

NLVFD along with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an apartment fire in the 2200 block of Sun Avenue near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue around 6:18 a.m.

According to investigators, witnesses said a man initially ran out of the apartment’s front door with flames behind him.

Once he reached the bottom of the landing he turned around, ran back up the stairs, and reentered the burning apartment closing the door behind him, according to NLVFD.

After the fire was extinguished, the man’s body was found in a back room of the apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, NLVFD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.