Read full article on original website
Related
Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act
When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
travelnoire.com
Hotel Employee Gives Tips On Checking For Bedbugs In Hotel Rooms
A woman named Halee or @haleewithaflair on TikTok, shared informative videos for hotel guests. The reason? To teach them how to check for those pesky, repulsive creatures we call bedbugs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re staying in a cheap motel on the side of the road, or a 7- star...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Scouted Dupes Items in a $500 Emergency Bag So Not Only Pretentious People Survive the Apocalypse
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Welp, it was bound to happen. In this surprisingly dystopian landscape, one can now prepare for the absolute worst in lavish style. Whether a natural disaster or, say, nuclear or zombie apocalypse, rest easy knowing your complexion will be flawless. The latest luxury flex is a pricey emergency prep kit sold on Pottery Barn. It includes posh Malin Goetz skincare, Marvis toothpaste, a stainless steel flask, and more. While running for your life, the bag casually slung across your shoulders will be a stylish...
The Best Global Resorts and Spas to Book in 2023
With cold weather and holiday stress on the way, tropical vacations and wellness retreats may be top of mind. Luckily, a slate of recent openings and planned debuts in 2023 leave no shortage of places to visit. With treatment offerings galore — from traditional facials and massages, thermal suites, hammams...
Enjoy a comfortable hotel stay on your next trip.
There's nothing more disappointing than planning a trip and then having a terrible hotel stay. You spend all this money on a vacation, but the hotel turns out to be a total disaster. But don't worry, there are ways to make sure you have a memorable hotel stay during your next trip.
Comments / 0