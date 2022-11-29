Read full article on original website
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
The crypto winter just got a whole lot colder, but these top cryptos could be heating up.
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
How To Bet On Denmark vs Australia With Cryptocurrency In Denmark | Denmark Sports Betting Sites
If you are looking to bet on Denmark vs Australia with cryptocurrency in Denmark, then you can by joining the recently launched Lucky Block. New customers will also receive 15% cashback on your first seven days of losses. Find out more below. How To Bet On Denmark vs Australia With...
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Fidelity Shrugs Off Crypto Winter, Opens Bitcoin Trading Service for Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments has rolled out a service that enables retail customers to trade Bitcoin. According to reports, several customers received an email on Monday saying, “The Wait Is Over,” adding that users were required to open a Fidelity brokerage account to be able to fund the new Fidelity Crypto accounts.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
10,000 Bitcoin Withdrawn From Wallet of Defunct Crypto Exchange Wex, Former BTC-e
A large amount of cryptocurrency kept in a wallet associated with crypto exchange Wex, successor of the infamous trading platform run by alleged money launderer Alexander Vinnik, has moved for the first time since 2017. The 10,000 bitcoins in question, worth over $165 million, have been transferred to new addresses in several transactions.
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
Why Is Coinbase Removing BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM From Coinbase Wallet?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Users of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) will have to find a new home for their crypto after Coinbase Wallet announced that it would no longer support the native tokens.
Best Bitcoin Casino Bonuses in December
It’s never been easier to bet online with crypto. In December, Bitcoin holders have a chance to double their bankroll at top online gaming platforms just by signing up. The best Bitcoin casinos offer a wide variety of promotions and bonuses for new and existing members, including welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and more.
GLMR Crypto – Why Moonbeam is Dropping and the Best Alternatives to Buy
The Moonbeam crypto (GLMR) is a smart contract that allows developers to build dApps on the existing blockchain. GLMR exhibits high volatility compared to most altcoins, as its price has been falling recently. It has gone from a high of $11 to a low of $0.327069. Research also reveals that Moonbeam is 99.92% lower than the predicted all-time high of $437.07.
ETC vs. ETH – which will pump quicker in 2022? These cryptos will rally 15x quicker than both.
After the initial blockchain was hacked, a rift in the Ethereum community led to the Ethereum Classic token (ETC) creation in July 2016. The two blockchains, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic, initially shared many fundamental similarities. Differences developed over time as the Ethereum – based network community sought to maintain the blockchain’s immutability and Proof-of-Stake consensus process.
Coinbase cites ‘low usage’ in delisting XRP, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Classic
The most popular of the three, XRP, is the seventh-largest crypto token by market cap.
