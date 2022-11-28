Read full article on original website
Laura J. Caponigro
Laura J. Caponigro, 46, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Northwest Health- La Porte. Laura was born in Chicago, IL, on April 19, 1976 to Frank and Susan (Kristufek) Caponigro. Surviving Laura are her parents, Susan of La Porte and Frank of Oaklawn, IL; children,...
Matthew David Lambert
Matthew David Lambert, 45, of La Porte, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Matthew was born in La Porte, IN, on December 13, 1976 to Leonard Ray Lambert and Cathy Ann (Bupp) Lambert. Matthew is survived by his children, Megan and Luke Lambert, both of La Porte; parents, Leonard...
James Arthur "Kopper" Kopchinski
James Arthur "Kopper" Kopchinski, 75, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:15 pm in son's home in Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Charles E. Kutch
Charles E. Kutch, 79, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 9:50 am in Indiana Veteran's Home, West Lafayette, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 2, 2022 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN with Rev. David Kime officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Friday at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center, The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.
Barbara Mae Klosowski
Barbara Mae Klosowski, 94, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Barbara was born in Michigan City, IN, on July 3, 1928, to Fred William and Elsie Marian (Phillips) Mansfield. On July 16, 1988 in La Porte, IN, she married Robert Klosowski,...
Santa Set to Arrive in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City is gearing up to welcome Santa Claus into the community. The annual Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Nearly 30 units in the parade will proceed down Franklin Street beginning at 9th Street. The parade ends at 4th Street. in front of the Michigan City Public Library where a tree lighting ceremony will follow.
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
7-Eleven Opening in Sight
(La Porte, IN) - It took several months longer than expected to complete the construction of the new 7-Eleven on Pine Lake Avenue in La Porte with supply chain issues cited as a major factor in the delay. However, products are now filling store shelves in preparation for the convenience store to open their doors to customers next week.
Rebuilding Bison Hopeful in Basketball
(New Buffalo, MI) - It’s almost a total rebuilding year for the New Buffalo High School boys’ varsity basketball team but head coach Nate Tripp has his sights set on another district title. With no returning starters from last year’s highly successful team, Tripp said he expects the...
Speeding Driver Caught with Meth
(Michigan City, IN) - A man pulled over after leaving a Michigan City convenience store was allegedly found with narcotics. Kevin Thomas, 43, of Gary, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. According to court documents, an Indiana State Police Trooper began following Thomas early...
Zoo Open for Holiday Event
(Michigan City, IN) - The zoo in Michigan City will be open this Saturday for the first “Wild Winterland” event. Visitors can see animals like an armadillo, corn snake, hedgehog, mini horse, and chinchilla from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can also take photos with the Grinch...
More Gun Related Arrests
(Michigan City, IN) - More gun violators have been taken off the streets in Michigan City. Julius Bowen, 19, and Rashaan Jeanes, 23, were both arrested on the night of November 24th outside Virk’s Discount Liquors at 1912 East Michigan Boulevard. Both men are from Michigan City. Police said...
Upgrading U.S. 30 a Focus Tonight
(Hamlet, IN) - A public meeting is scheduled tonight in connection with possible upgrades to U.S. 30 across much of the northern part of the state. The meeting will be at Oregon Davis School near Hamlet. For many years, there’s been talk of upgrading U.S. 30 into an interstate type...
