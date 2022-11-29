Read full article on original website
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 41-9 to Ridgeview
COLFAX – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 41-9 to Ridgeview on Monday, Nov. 28. Mason Loschen had five points while Julian Barbosa and Gavin Kief each had two points and two rebounds. Ridgeview 41, PBL 9. PBL. Grant Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Julian Barbosa 1-2 0-0 2,...
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 29, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods went to Notre Dame and beat their city rival in boys basketball, 57-40, on Tuesday night. Pekin, Canton, Pontiac, Brimfield, Peoria Christian, and Prairie Central were among the boys basketball winners Tuesday. Morton and Normal Community won girls basketball games. Enjoy the highlights.
Dunlap Seniors Sign National Letters of Intent Tuesday
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two senior student-athletes at Dunlap signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday. Sophia Remmel signed with Morton College basketball and Caleb Diver signed with Illinois Central College baseball.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
Rivermen’s future at Peoria Civic Center on thin ice
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Negotiations to renew the Rivermen’s contract to play at the Peoria Civic Center are in a tough place, according to an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It comes as the team plays through its final year of its lease with the facility, saying they hope the negotiation of a new lease extension will continue. But they add right now, the decision lies in the hands of the Civic Center.
Obituary: Janice Harden
Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 10:10 am Sunday November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm December 3, 2022 at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Obituary: Edward Godsey
Edward D. “Ed” Godsey, 68, of Elliott peacefully passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A memorial visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Friday December 2, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of America or to an Organization of the Donor’s Choice.
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday
Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
Windy, wet, and then cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An initially quiet start to the Tuesday forecast will give way to increasing wind speeds across central Illinois during the day. Southerly winds will sustain between 15-20 mph, with peak gusts near 40 mph this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Mason, Tazewell, Woodford, Livingston, McLean, and Logan counties. The southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 50s late this afternoon/evening, prior to the passage of a cold front. The front will bring the chance for gusty showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening, however no severe weather is expected.
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria
UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
