NBC News

The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022

Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
Tracey Folly

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
pethelpful.com

Dachshunds Totally Obliterate Mom's Christmas Decor and It's Epic

When you think of dogs that are capable of causing a lot of damage to a home, you probably think of large dogs like German Shepherds or Rottweilers. No one would ever suspect anything tiny and so, um, low-to-the-ground like the sweetly unassuming good-natured Dacshund. Welp, that would be your first mistake.
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: “The Fabelmans” is invigorating, hilarious and showstopping

The great Steven Spielberg is back with a pseudo-autobiography of how he began making films and how his love for movies grew from a very young age. Through this narrative, Spielberg created “The Fabelmans,” which is an astounding piece of modern cinema. “The Fabelmans” takes place in the...
The Independent

Christmas 2014: 11 best real wreaths

With a seemingly endless array of great artificial Christmas wreaths now available, it’s easy to question whether it’s worth the bother of buying a fresh one that will only last you one Christmas. But actually, there’s nothing like a natural handmade wreath, especially when it’s beautifully made and full of yuletide scent. If it’s delivered to your door – which almost all these are – even better.1.The Flower Studio Snowball Christmas Wreath: £55.99, notonthehighstreet.comThis gorgeous fresh winter gypsophilia festive door wreath is so festive that it will bring a smile to your face every time you go home. Stunning but...
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” highlights cobbler’s craft

Even with an interesting director attached, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is an ultimately unremarkable documentary that is a bit more ambitious than the average made-for-TV movie. “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is a documentary from Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino that tracks the life of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo. From...
macaronikid.com

Simple Christmas Traditions

When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
BBC

Guisborough business offers to bake locals' Christmas cakes

A business has offered to bake the Christmas cakes of local people looking to save on energy costs. Brickyard Bakery in Guisborough is not offering to make them, but to pop already prepared mixtures in its ovens. With fruit cakes taking around four hours to bake, owner Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt said...

