Read full article on original website
Related
The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
What's the best Christmas meal ever? Get inspired with festive food photography
Take a look at these delicious festive food photos from the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition's past entries
Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.
Gifts I’m Buying For Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List
If you also have an artsy sister-in-law, a brother who loves food, or a dad who seems to have everything, I have some gift ideas for you.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
31 of the best gifts for 12-year-old girls, from cool tech gadgets to fun room decor
We rounded up the best gifts for 12-year-old girls across various interests. These are our favorite gift ideas for arts and crafts, STEM, books, and more.
‘The Waltons’: What the Real Walton Family Ate for Thanksgiving
Earl Hamner Jr. based 'The Waltons' on his own family. In a 1993 interview, he shared his memories of celebrating Thanksgiving during the Great Depression.
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up everyday
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
pethelpful.com
Dachshunds Totally Obliterate Mom's Christmas Decor and It's Epic
When you think of dogs that are capable of causing a lot of damage to a home, you probably think of large dogs like German Shepherds or Rottweilers. No one would ever suspect anything tiny and so, um, low-to-the-ground like the sweetly unassuming good-natured Dacshund. Welp, that would be your first mistake.
35 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
Daily Nebraskan
REVIEW: “The Fabelmans” is invigorating, hilarious and showstopping
The great Steven Spielberg is back with a pseudo-autobiography of how he began making films and how his love for movies grew from a very young age. Through this narrative, Spielberg created “The Fabelmans,” which is an astounding piece of modern cinema. “The Fabelmans” takes place in the...
Lainey Wilson’s Rendition Of “Christmas Cookies” Is a Must-Have On Your Holiday Playlists
It’s finally that time of year again. The time to start watching Hallmark Christmas movies, making holiday playlists, and buying presents for everyone and their mother’s brother. The most important of those though is making the playlist, obviously. I mean, what else are you going to listen to...
18 Trans Books To Look Out For In 2023
Looking for more trans representation in literature? 2023 has got you!
Christmas 2014: 11 best real wreaths
With a seemingly endless array of great artificial Christmas wreaths now available, it’s easy to question whether it’s worth the bother of buying a fresh one that will only last you one Christmas. But actually, there’s nothing like a natural handmade wreath, especially when it’s beautifully made and full of yuletide scent. If it’s delivered to your door – which almost all these are – even better.1.The Flower Studio Snowball Christmas Wreath: £55.99, notonthehighstreet.comThis gorgeous fresh winter gypsophilia festive door wreath is so festive that it will bring a smile to your face every time you go home. Stunning but...
Daily Nebraskan
REVIEW: “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” highlights cobbler’s craft
Even with an interesting director attached, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is an ultimately unremarkable documentary that is a bit more ambitious than the average made-for-TV movie. “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is a documentary from Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino that tracks the life of famed shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo. From...
macaronikid.com
Simple Christmas Traditions
When I was a kid, Christmas was one of my favorite holidays. I loved the way the garland hung in our house, singing My Favorite Things, and thinking I sounded amazing. I remember the baking, crafts, and sitting next to the radio at night listening to all the Christmas music I could bear. Now that I’m an adult, my Christmaas goals are to create that same magic for my children. I always look for ways to make the next Christmas better than the previous one.
Mom shares hilarious take on making Christmas magic: 'I am so damn tired'
An Alabama Mom shares what it’s like trying to make Christmas special for her young kids.
BBC
Guisborough business offers to bake locals' Christmas cakes
A business has offered to bake the Christmas cakes of local people looking to save on energy costs. Brickyard Bakery in Guisborough is not offering to make them, but to pop already prepared mixtures in its ovens. With fruit cakes taking around four hours to bake, owner Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt said...
Comments / 0