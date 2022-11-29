Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant earns Big 10 Honorable Mention HonorsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska veteran continues to serve after serving country for 30 years
"That’s really what I believe we should do; always be able to look for ways that we can help others in whatever capacity.”
Daily Nebraskan
Annual Student Dance Project to bring individuality through dance
The 19th annual Student Dance Project show is an event dedicated to showcasing the dance students’ performances practiced throughout the semester, headed by Associate Professor of Practice in Dance Hye-Won Hwang. The performance will be held on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Temple Building’s Howell Theatre at 7:30 p.m., and tickets will be $7 for general admission and $5 for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.
klkntv.com
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
Daily Nebraskan
COLUMN: How I’m creating my own minor
I have struggled to find my place in college. Like many people, college has turned my world upside down. In my freshman year, I changed my major four times. I had spent my life wanting to be a doctor, though in less than a month I realized it wasn’t the right path for me.
KETV.com
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
Daily Nebraskan
Legal scholar, UNL students react to student loan forgiveness block
Current and former University of Nebraska-Lincoln students remain hopeful for assistance on student loan payment as yet another roadblock stands in the way of around $400 billion in loan cancellation across the country. On Oct. 22, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary block on President Biden’s...
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
klin.com
Pershing Mural Finds New Home
Wyuka Cemetery will be the new home of Lincoln’s cherished Pershing Mural. The Committee to Save the Pershing Mural, chaired by Liz Shea-McCoy, says it received a call from the cemetery after other possible locations didn’t work out. “The Lancaster Event Center was excited about the mural,” McCoy...
klkntv.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home at Lincoln’s Wyuka Cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Pershing mural has finally found a new home, but before it can be installed, $2 million needs to be raised. The mural, which was carefully taken down from the Pershing Auditorium this summer, will now reside in Wyuka Cemetery’s park area. The Pershing...
Daily Nebraskan
Curious Cornhuskers: How do I know the nearest fire extinguisher is ready for use?
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How do I know the nearest fire extinguisher is ready for use?”. Some students wonder if their nearest fire extinguisher is ready for use in the case of an emergency. According to Justus Foged, the...
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Nebraskan
Letter to the Editor: DivestNU fights for UNL to divest from fossil fuels
The University of Nebraska system has over $10 million invested in fossil fuels through its public and transparent accounts controlled by the Board of Regents, and it has tens of millions more dollars invested in fossil fuels in its private account controlled by the NU Foundation. The image shows the breakdown of the University’s public investments at the time of the last report at the end of June. The University prides itself on its academics and the preparation that it gives to its students so that they have a bright future, but these investments show support for giving its students a very bleak future instead.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
Daily Nebraskan
Westbrook Music Building to begin construction next month
Westbrook Music Building, home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, is about to undergo a major change. Originally opened in 1967, Westbrook is scheduled to break ground for reconstruction on Dec. 19 and will be completed in Spring of 2025. Funded by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB384, the project will cost $75 million and will include 75,000 square feet of new construction, along with 26,000 feet of renovated space in the existing south wing.
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
kfornow.com
Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Increase In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Sioux City Journal
Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln
Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln. Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
fox42kptm.com
UNL researchers to take a closer look at Nebraska's wild turkey population
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will zero in on wild turkeys in the state. School officials tell us this will be a five-year study. We're told the research is needed because Nebraska doesn't have much information about its movements or resource selections. According to...
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
Comments / 0