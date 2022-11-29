The University of Nebraska system has over $10 million invested in fossil fuels through its public and transparent accounts controlled by the Board of Regents, and it has tens of millions more dollars invested in fossil fuels in its private account controlled by the NU Foundation. The image shows the breakdown of the University’s public investments at the time of the last report at the end of June. The University prides itself on its academics and the preparation that it gives to its students so that they have a bright future, but these investments show support for giving its students a very bleak future instead.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO