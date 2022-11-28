Charles E. Kutch, 79, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 9:50 am in Indiana Veteran's Home, West Lafayette, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 2, 2022 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN with Rev. David Kime officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Friday at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center, The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO